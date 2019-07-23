The walls appear to be closing in on Jessica Yaniv. After initially making a name for him/herself for filing human rights complaints against female aestheticians who refused to wax his/her genitals, Yaniv has become more famous — or, rather, infamous — as of late for allegedly sexually preying on women and especially young girls.

And now, at least one of his alleged victims has come forward with further disturbing charges against Yaniv:

A young woman has come forward with serious allegations of abuse against Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv.https://t.co/z43rlUSUnv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 23, 2019

According to the Post Millennial, the alleged victim, 20-year-old Jessica Rumpel, was 14 when Yaniv’s inappropriate conduct allegedly began.

BREAKING: Jessica Rumpel, @HyperJesserz, the young woman who J. Yaniv engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviours with when she was between the ages of 14 and 15, has confirmed she has filed a child exploitation report against Yaniv with CyberTip on the incidents. pic.twitter.com/e2oiT8iUOl — Anna Slatz (@YesThatAnna) July 23, 2019

I spoke to the very brave @HyperJesserz, who was just 14 YEARS OLD when she met J. Yaniv. She revealed all about Yaniv's inappropriate and disturbing sexual behaviour towards her. She spoke out because she wants to stop Yaniv's abuses once and for all.https://t.co/gy1Jateia3 — Anna Slatz (@YesThatAnna) July 23, 2019

More from the Post Millennial:

“At first, I thought, you know, this guy seems to have some kind of mental issues of some sort.” She says, “I didn’t think he was a predator at first.” … Rumpel states that Yaniv sent her a series of disturbing questions while anonymous, before adding her to the private messenger application Kik. Kik is known to law enforcement for its notoriously poor protection of children, and its routine usage by pedophiles to message each other and their victims. According to Rumpel, Yaniv allegedly presented himself as a young male in his “late twenties,” and claims that he used pictures of himself when he was younger in their initial conversation.

Read the whole thing … if you can stomach it.

The predator @trustednerd reportedly sexually harassed a 15 year old child, including asking her to send him a picture of her used tampon. This is the man that @Twitter has enabled by silencing two of his critics. Huge scandal for Twitter.https://t.co/0iTX6Npm0p — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 23, 2019

These are very serious allegations and it should go without saying that further investigation is necessary. But it should also go without saying that Jessica Yaniv is clearly a disturbed individual at best and should stay far away from young women.