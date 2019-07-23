As Twitchy told you yesterday, Ricky Gervais took a decidedly un-woke stance against supposed trans woman and alleged sexual predator Jessica Yaniv. Filing human rights complaints against female salon employees who refused to wax his/her genitals is actually the least offensive of the many awful things Yaniv has allegedly done, but for calling Yaniv out, Gervais was labeled a transphobe.

We’d love to know, then, how Yaniv’s defenders will respond to conservative activist and trans woman Blaire White shining a glaring spotlight on the real Jessica Yaniv:

NEW VIDEO: Exposing trans PREDATOR Jessica Yaniv.

The disgusting messages to young girls, hosting topless parties for KIDS, and more.

Why isn't the trans community condeming this??

Please RT.https://t.co/bUoHXhqQCi pic.twitter.com/jQtWOjmvnj — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) July 23, 2019

Here’s the video:

White is absolutely right. Yaniv is bad news, for the trans community and for society as a whole.

Shocking. Trans people like this are the one responsible for so much discrimination against us. — Carla Jean (@carlajeanhere) July 23, 2019

Agreed! Even though it shouldn't be that way, this type of thing is horrible PR for trans people, and the activists who supposedly want to paint us in a good light are silent. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) July 23, 2019

Yaniv embodies the worst perceptions of the trans community and deserves to be exposed as the monster he/she is.

Glad to finally *finally* see a high profile trans woman talking about this. The silence from the community is deafening @MsBlaireWhite https://t.co/Cxk7YdSU0F — Rose of Dawn (@Rose_Of_Dawn) July 23, 2019

Many trans people understand what a disaster Yaniv and crazy self-ID laws are for trans acceptance https://t.co/7WPTLwuIZL — Helen Joyce (@HJJoyceEcon) July 23, 2019

It's POS's like that who make good lgbt people look bad. — Acquiescent Soul (@AcquiescentSoul) July 23, 2019

People like this bring the whole trans community into disrepute. — Moonchild🥀🌑 (@Moonchild3008) July 23, 2019

Destroy this dude. Way to go Blaire — Displaced Texan (@ReflectinTexan) July 23, 2019

Thank you for this very important video. It takes courage to stand up and speak out. — Running With Scissors 🐧 (@Dawn_Kennedy2) July 23, 2019

Thank you for speaking out. I hope when it comes to a male adult targetting children and women by using laws to protect the trans community all sides can agree this predatory behavior will not be tolerated. — USATamiW 🍺⚽️🥢🥓🇺🇸 (@USATamiW) July 23, 2019