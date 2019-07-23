As Twitchy told you yesterday, Ricky Gervais took a decidedly un-woke stance against supposed trans woman and alleged sexual predator Jessica Yaniv. Filing human rights complaints against female salon employees who refused to wax his/her genitals is actually the least offensive of the many awful things Yaniv has allegedly done, but for calling Yaniv out, Gervais was labeled a transphobe.

We’d love to know, then, how Yaniv’s defenders will respond to conservative activist and trans woman Blaire White shining a glaring spotlight on the real Jessica Yaniv:

Here’s the video:

White is absolutely right. Yaniv is bad news, for the trans community and for society as a whole.

Trending

Yaniv embodies the worst perceptions of the trans community and deserves to be exposed as the monster he/she is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Blaire WhiteJessica YanivJonathan Yanivsexual predationtranstransgender