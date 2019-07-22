Late last month, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a series of gut-wrenching photos of herself outside a Border Control facility:

The photos were definitely Very Authentic and Not-At-All Staged. But in case there was any remaining doubt as to their realness, PolitiFact has looked into the matter and issued their ruling:

The verdict is in:

A viral image of Ocasio-Cortez at a 2018 demonstration at a Texas town on the U.S.-Mexico border includes the caption, “AOC weeps over empty parking lot.”

Photographers at the scene who took photos of Ocasio-Cortez say she was not facing a parking lot. Rather she was just beyond the port of entry for the Tornillo facility, and she standing on a road that led to the Tornillo tent complex, which was in the line of her gaze, as she stood at the fence. Pictures by other outlets also confirm the location.

We rate this claim False.

The fact that resources were dedicated to debunking an accurate narrative about AOC being a disingenuous drama queen is either sad or hilarious. We can’t decide, so let’s just play it safe and go with both.

To be fair, it’s only the latest in a long list of reasons. But the point stands.

We rate PolitiFact’s claim to be a legitimate fact checking outlet False.

