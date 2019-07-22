Late last month, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a series of gut-wrenching photos of herself outside a Border Control facility:

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

The photos were definitely Very Authentic and Not-At-All Staged. But in case there was any remaining doubt as to their realness, PolitiFact has looked into the matter and issued their ruling:

Was @AOC crying over a parking lot while protesting family separation? False, she was standing on a road to a migrant facility, which was in her line of gaze, and was just beyond the port of entry. https://t.co/iDpcPCzcwh — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 22, 2019

The verdict is in:

A viral image of Ocasio-Cortez at a 2018 demonstration at a Texas town on the U.S.-Mexico border includes the caption, “AOC weeps over empty parking lot.” Photographers at the scene who took photos of Ocasio-Cortez say she was not facing a parking lot. Rather she was just beyond the port of entry for the Tornillo facility, and she standing on a road that led to the Tornillo tent complex, which was in the line of her gaze, as she stood at the fence. Pictures by other outlets also confirm the location. We rate this claim False.

The fact that resources were dedicated to debunking an accurate narrative about AOC being a disingenuous drama queen is either sad or hilarious. We can’t decide, so let’s just play it safe and go with both.

This is just stupid. Really, it is. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) July 22, 2019

On the list of all time dumbest "Fact Checks" by this organization, this is near the top. "It isn’t a parking lot, It’s the road" is pretty much the dumbest clarification of all time. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 22, 2019

So she was standing at the entry of facility's parking lot? So she was crying while looking at a parking lot lol — Noah (@reeb1011) July 22, 2019

So she was staring at an empty parking lot. — C Hop (@ConservativeN0W) July 22, 2019

At best she was starring at an empty space where no children were in sight and therefore was crying over the pure sight of a Border Patrol vehicle being parked outside on said “empty space.” Why do the “fact checkers” bend backwards to defend Democrats and their propaganda? — C Hop (@ConservativeN0W) July 22, 2019

So it's somehow false because she was crying over an empty road, instead of an empty parking lot? This is why you have zero credibility as a fact-checker, you're a far-left propaganda outlet. Imagine how stupid one must be, to still take this phony factcheck-site seriously. — Russells Teapot (@teapot_backup) July 22, 2019

This is why people don't take you seriously anymore. — J.S.R. Rayburn👌 (@jsrrayburn) July 22, 2019

To be fair, it’s only the latest in a long list of reasons. But the point stands.

You guys are a total joke now. Democrat PR. — Nonexistent Ducey/Sinema Voter 🦄 (@PhxGOP) July 22, 2019

The media has become the Democrats janitorial staff. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) July 22, 2019

We rate PolitiFact’s claim to be a legitimate fact checking outlet False.

