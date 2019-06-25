Photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre tweeted out these four photos of then-House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting the Tornillo tent city near El Paso, Texas shortly before her primary race in 2018, saying he took “these previously unpublished fotos a yr ago today”

And AOC shared the images, saying this was the moment “I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them”:

But people have questions and think the photos were staged. Matt Walsh:

And from the Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo:

As for the photos, Aguirre did share them one year ago and it’s clear from the one on the bottom right that AOC is at the front gate to the facility and she’s reacting emotionally to…the guards? And she’s near collapse with her face in her hands because of a gate? We have questions:

Over to you, readers: Staged or real?

