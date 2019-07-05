Ex-DNC associate comms director TJ Helmstetter has spent much of his time lately getting roasted for getting himself thrown out of a D.C. barbecue restaurant for harassing a MAGA-hat wearing man and his girlfriend. Despite getting ratio’d into oblivion, Helmstetter remains fully convinced that his action was a righteous one.
And the Washington Post is apparently willing to indulge that delusion. WaPo food reporter Tim Carman would like to get TJ’s side of this story:
TJ, got a minute to talk about this incident?
— Tim Carman (@timcarman) July 5, 2019
For WaPo, Tim? TJ’s got all the time in the world.
Apparently all F'n day.
— MrCynical (@olddrumguy) July 5, 2019
However much time it takes to help raise awareness of his stunning bravery.
Thank God you’re here, I could feel the Democracy fading away with the light
— Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) July 5, 2019
Hey, everyone, the firefighters are here.
— ConservatishInSeattle (@PaperPlateMask3) July 5, 2019
Firefighter running towards the fire
— Con Agent (@con_agent) July 5, 2019
Needless to say, Carman and WaPo are getting smoked.
Oh God dude you’re really gonna run with this? 🤣
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2019
You're going to run a story on this asshole?
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 5, 2019
So this jackass is the instigator and you want to write a story about it? It will be interesting to see the narrative. His own tweets clearly show he was offended by a piece of clothing which is incredibly childish and shows a lack of maturity.
— A man named Dad (@jrasmussbbn) July 5, 2019
Lmao…. Slows News day at the Washington Post it seems https://t.co/bYnjSiOUE0
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 5, 2019
Just like clockwork.
— JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) July 5, 2019
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 5, 2019
Taking predictions now as to how this will end up:
I’m sure your article won’t be biased and definitely won’t try to paint the restaurant as being in the wrong.
— chairman seriousness (@seriousascanb) July 5, 2019
5 bucks says Tim trys to paint TJ as a victim
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 5, 2019
Here goes the WaPo into “Whip up a mob of pussy hat wearing freaks to run an establishment that doesn’t kowtow to liberal hysteria, delusions, and TDS out of business” mode. https://t.co/UWiVPm6wtS
— Bert Gorllewin (@_Bert_G_) July 5, 2019
"Nazis overrun DC" – The Washington Post tomorrow
— Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) July 5, 2019
Count on it.
WaPo gonna WaPo….. https://t.co/JyIueNvCRJ
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2019
dEmOcRaCy DiEs iN dArKnEsS you guiiiiiise pic.twitter.com/oBbfTfOhDv
— JAC (@michcusejoe5) July 5, 2019
Journalism dies in darkness
— Tony Daquano (@adaquano) July 5, 2019