Ex-DNC associate comms director TJ Helmstetter has spent much of his time lately getting roasted for getting himself thrown out of a D.C. barbecue restaurant for harassing a MAGA-hat wearing man and his girlfriend. Despite getting ratio’d into oblivion, Helmstetter remains fully convinced that his action was a righteous one.

And the Washington Post is apparently willing to indulge that delusion. WaPo food reporter Tim Carman would like to get TJ’s side of this story:

TJ, got a minute to talk about this incident? — Tim Carman (@timcarman) July 5, 2019

For WaPo, Tim? TJ’s got all the time in the world.

Apparently all F'n day. — MrCynical (@olddrumguy) July 5, 2019

However much time it takes to help raise awareness of his stunning bravery.

Thank God you’re here, I could feel the Democracy fading away with the light — Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) July 5, 2019

Hey, everyone, the firefighters are here. — ConservatishInSeattle (@PaperPlateMask3) July 5, 2019

Firefighter running towards the fire — Con Agent (@con_agent) July 5, 2019

Needless to say, Carman and WaPo are getting smoked.

Oh God dude you’re really gonna run with this? 🤣 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2019

You're going to run a story on this asshole? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 5, 2019

So this jackass is the instigator and you want to write a story about it? It will be interesting to see the narrative. His own tweets clearly show he was offended by a piece of clothing which is incredibly childish and shows a lack of maturity. — A man named Dad (@jrasmussbbn) July 5, 2019

Lmao…. Slows News day at the Washington Post it seems https://t.co/bYnjSiOUE0 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 5, 2019

Just like clockwork. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) July 5, 2019

Taking predictions now as to how this will end up:

I’m sure your article won’t be biased and definitely won’t try to paint the restaurant as being in the wrong. — chairman seriousness (@seriousascanb) July 5, 2019

5 bucks says Tim trys to paint TJ as a victim — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 5, 2019

Here goes the WaPo into “Whip up a mob of pussy hat wearing freaks to run an establishment that doesn’t kowtow to liberal hysteria, delusions, and TDS out of business” mode. https://t.co/UWiVPm6wtS — Bert Gorllewin (@_Bert_G_) July 5, 2019

"Nazis overrun DC" – The Washington Post tomorrow — Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) July 5, 2019

Count on it.

dEmOcRaCy DiEs iN dArKnEsS you guiiiiiise pic.twitter.com/oBbfTfOhDv — JAC (@michcusejoe5) July 5, 2019