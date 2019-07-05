Ex-DNC associate comms director TJ Helmstetter has spent much of his time lately getting roasted for getting himself thrown out of a D.C. barbecue restaurant for harassing a MAGA-hat wearing man and his girlfriend. Despite getting ratio’d into oblivion, Helmstetter remains fully convinced that his action was a righteous one.

And the Washington Post is apparently willing to indulge that delusion. WaPo food reporter Tim Carman would like to get TJ’s side of this story:

For WaPo, Tim? TJ’s got all the time in the world.

However much time it takes to help raise awareness of his stunning bravery.

Trending

Needless to say, Carman and WaPo are getting smoked.

Taking predictions now as to how this will end up:

Count on it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Tim CarmanTJ HelmstetterwapoWashington Post