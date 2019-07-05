TJ Helmstetter, who previously worked at the DNC as an associate communications director, reports he was kicked out of Hill Country BBQ in D.C. (it’s not clear which one) after he bravely confronted a “Nazi”:

Just got thrown out of Hill Country DC for standing up to a Nazi. Don’t go there ever again. They support Trump and Nazis. @HillCountryWDC @HillCountryBBQ — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Wow. This could be an interesting story! The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel wanted details:

Details? — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 5, 2019

And. . . wow, dude. The “Nazi” turned out to be a guy and his date and all he did was wear a MAGA hat?

Guy wears MAGA hat at my favorite restaurant. I say “hey are you from dc?” He says “no.” I say “we don’t tolerate racism in this city.” His girlfriend then physically jabs fingers into my chest and starts threatening me. Management tells me to leave, not woman who assaulted me. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Yep. He should have just stopped at that first tweet:

yeahhhh, you probably should've left your story to peoples' imaginations. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 5, 2019

Oh, it gets better:

Just called the manager there and his answer was “we are an equal opportunity restaurant who welcomes all political viewpoints” before hanging up on me. cool, except MAGA hats actually make clear that POC and LGBT are not welcome at all. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

If it’s assault, he should totally file a police report:

And for the record, the Nazi’s girlfriend assualted me by jabbing her fingers into my chest repeatedly, and I simply backed up. Yet I was told to leave, not the Nazi or his Nazi girlfriend. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

We really, really want him to file a police report:

I’ve never been beaten up by a girl. What’s it like? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 5, 2019

How about just eat your damn BBQ and let others eat their BBQ in peace?

To be clear, it is the Nazi’s 1st amendment right to wear racist shit in public. And it is decent people’s 1A right to tell them they are racist pieces of shit. He exercised his 1A right, and I exercised mine. @HillCountryBBQ mgmt chose to protect the Nazi’s right but not mine. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Everyone who is reading this thread is thinking this ==>

TJ, you got what you deserved:

You got tossed for harassing a guest. If you can’t handle seeing a MAGA hat get takeout. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 5, 2019

Intolerant man harasses people trying to have dinner and is shocked that he is asked to leave. https://t.co/KFvwGIQo0k — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 5, 2019

You made a scene in a restaurant. No restaurant wants that. Maybe treat other people better. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 5, 2019

Even fellow libs think he was in the wrong:

I hate MAGA hats as much as the next guy, and my judgment of a person wearing one is definitely not kind. However, by your own account you behaved like an entitled dolt. By your own account, the restaurant owner was entirely justified in kicking you out. You just don't see it. — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) July 5, 2019

Hill Country is now our favorite D.C. restaurant:

Gotta make it a point to get out to Hill Country more often. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 5, 2019

***