As Twitchy told you, last night, former DNC associate comms director TJ Helmstetter shared his brave tale of bravely standing up to a Nazi at Hill Country BBQ in Washington, D.C. And by “brave,” we mean embarrassing. And by “Nazi,” we mean “guy in a MAGA hat just trying to eat his food.”

Guy wears MAGA hat at my favorite restaurant. I say “hey are you from dc?” He says “no.” I say “we don’t tolerate racism in this city.” His girlfriend then physically jabs fingers into my chest and starts threatening me. Management tells me to leave, not woman who assaulted me. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Just called the manager there and his answer was “we are an equal opportunity restaurant who welcomes all political viewpoints” before hanging up on me. cool, except MAGA hats actually make clear that POC and LGBT are not welcome at all. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

And for the record, the Nazi’s girlfriend assualted me by jabbing her fingers into my chest repeatedly, and I simply backed up. Yet I was told to leave, not the Nazi or his Nazi girlfriend. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Helmstetter justified all this by declaring that he was just doing his duty as a free-speech-loving American:

Apparently getting mercilessly mocked for more than 12 hours wasn’t enough of a clue that he should quit while he’s behind, because this morning, he was back on his “free speech” white horse, pushing back against all those “right wingers” who pointed out what a self-righteous idiot he is:

TJ is so robust, it hurts. Like, it physically hurts. Our sides are aching.

Another day and another pic.twitter.com/hY5SMezAk6 — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 5, 2019

I have never seen someone get ratioed so many times in a 24 hour period — kham (@OutOfKenTroll) July 5, 2019

This clown continues to set ratio records. https://t.co/5yt7ZePY5c — JWF (@JammieWF) July 5, 2019

Check it, yo:

See, now that’s robust.

“Call people out” – in your case, make shit up, judge, falsely accuse, slander, etc. All things that are good in your book if you dont agree with the other side. — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) July 5, 2019

And that establishment exercised their right to kick you out. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 5, 2019

GP Hilarious that you don't understand that like you, the restaurant also has the right to tell you to get bent and toss you out for being a jackass. See how that works? Like the consequences you attempted to visit on the MAGA hat couple, you too suffered consequences. https://t.co/GycCdTEvmO — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 5, 2019

We know very well what free speech is. We also understand that actions have consequences. Enjoy the ratio. — (((Brian))) (@twindaddy2212) July 5, 2019

I'm pretty sure people know the difference between free speech, and harrassment. — Omar Verdejo (@omare6v) July 5, 2019

A lot of people do. TJ evidently does not.

Here’s my robust speech to you… pic.twitter.com/WRBHrj1vnc — Allen (@raiderbrown1988) July 5, 2019

Thats not why you are getting dragged. — Valleywhit (@valleywhit) July 5, 2019

We know what free speech is, that's not why we care about your tales of BBQ Nazi woe. We're dragging you because you're a giant pussy. https://t.co/0ffVeAOaep — Balmy Twilight (@pipandbaby) July 5, 2019

Oh imma speak to you if I ever see you. Believe that. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2019

***

Update:

Just keeps getting better and better:

Assuming someone is a Nazi because they are wearing a Trump hat is ignorant and trying to ruin his night is rude. Glad to see @HillCountryBBQ handled this appropriately. https://t.co/vRCcllN4RE — Rachel Stoltzfoos (@RachelStoltz) July 5, 2019

Seeing Nazis in public ruins my night so I guess we are even https://t.co/JWHRdeyX2q — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Americans fought wars against Nazis & fascists, defeated the traitorous Confederacy, broke away from the monarchy. Yet it's now those waving Confederate flags, cheering white nationalism & worshipping a Royal Family who claim mantle of "patriotism." What would Alanis say? — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

You could have, I don't know, let them eat in peace. — Randall Fabiano 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇪 (@lugosiwashere) July 5, 2019

Children are drinking out of toilets in American concentration camps at this very moment, so I think the people who support keeping them there could use a few reminders about it https://t.co/Xi3RGGlxKy — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

I honestly feel bad for futute generations. They will never understand just how awful real Nazi's were, all while people falsely compare the current state of politics to it. — The Salty Knicks Fan (Joey) (@jkair30002) July 5, 2019

Not every single Nazi worked in a death camp (but all were culpable). Plenty of them just went about their regular lives, eating peacefully in public establishments while wearing their swastikas and politely hating Jews. https://t.co/v6rOtJhuZb — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Forget it … he’s rolling.

GP Dude, you attacked a guy minding his own business at a BBQ joint because he was wearing a MAGA hat and for no other reason. You're not exactly storming Normandy to keep America free. In fact, based on your actions, you'd be more at home with folks who occupied France in 1944. https://t.co/UrwNMLJrXt — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 5, 2019

***

Update: