As Twitchy told you, last night, former DNC associate comms director TJ Helmstetter shared his brave tale of bravely standing up to a Nazi at Hill Country BBQ in Washington, D.C. And by “brave,” we mean embarrassing. And by “Nazi,” we mean “guy in a MAGA hat just trying to eat his food.”

Helmstetter justified all this by declaring that he was just doing his duty as a free-speech-loving American:

Apparently getting mercilessly mocked for more than 12 hours wasn’t enough of a clue that he should quit while he’s behind, because this morning, he was back on his “free speech” white horse, pushing back against all those “right wingers” who pointed out what a self-righteous idiot he is:

 

TJ is so robust, it hurts. Like, it physically hurts. Our sides are aching.

Check it, yo:

See, now that’s robust.

A lot of people do. TJ evidently does not.

***

Update:

Just keeps getting better and better:

Forget it … he’s rolling.

***

Update:

