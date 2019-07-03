Well, we suppose this was inevitable.

It’s bad enough that media have bent over backwards to avoid acknowledging that independent journalist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted by Antifa thugs. But now we’ve got Andy Ngo truthers:

Most people take months, if not years to recover from heavy brain bleeding, but not Andy Ngo. He recovered in 24 hours. Thanks to his speedy recovery, I’m sure Andy will now donate the $185,000 in his Gofundme to organizations working on brain bleeding treatment. pic.twitter.com/XbYK1yIIJ0 — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) July 3, 2019

Andy Ngo also suffered severe acid burns from antifa cement milkshakes. These burns usually take around a week to heal. There were no traces of any burns on Andy during his many cable news appearances 24-48 hours after the attack though. Truly miraculous. pic.twitter.com/1FuUzNCQoS — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) July 3, 2019

Nathan Bernard, if you’ll remember, is the same guy who tried to tie Ben Shapiro to the mail bomber last year. And now he’s peddling conspiracy theories about Ngo’s assault — an assault captured on video. And people are actually indulging this insanity.

I got worse bruises in schoolyard fights in 3rd grade — PinkyUnderling (@PinkyUnderling) July 3, 2019

his recovery from a Tomahawk missile strike to the head is truly #miraculous — ligne, lover of the Russian queen (@en_ligne_) July 3, 2019

Maybe some of the Antifa super soldier serum accidently got mixed in with the milkshakes. I can't see any other way he would heal so fast. — Pleb Frost (@PlebFrost) July 3, 2019

Haven't seen healing power like that since the Wolverine movies. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) July 3, 2019

You'd think he'd be in worse shape after a "brain bleed" — Ricardo Mesa (@igotnothin3) July 3, 2019

Yup. My buddy took a year to be right again. My concussions were more monitored than his "brain bleed". https://t.co/GgSTwTb84C — Draegohn (@heathenthink) July 3, 2019

For a guy who was viciously attacked, he looks like he's just got a few scrapes here and there. Almost makes me wonder why he and his lawyer won't release hospital bills or scans or anything. — Scruffo (@AnEndlessSleep) July 3, 2019

Makes me wonder why there's only a 20 secondclip, and who filmed it. — AJ: (@DogOnTheRoof) July 3, 2019

Truly a miraculous recovery for this soldier for white supremacy — Socialist Rifle Association – DFW (@SRA_DFW) July 3, 2019

If i was as brain-damaged as andy ngo already was i would gladly take a bit more brain damage for 185k — PinkyUnderling (@PinkyUnderling) July 3, 2019

“Fears he may have brain damage” Even for a garden variety concussion, I’m pretty sure you have to be put on bed rest for a while The grift that keeps on grifting — CORN KING (@SwolPolicyWonk) July 3, 2019

Andy Ngrifter. — ZaxxonGalaxian (@ZaxxonGalaxian) July 3, 2019

Isn't this always the way? Conservatives and white supremacists love to talk about how tough and manly and alpha they are until they hit actual resistance, and then they cry about how the left is so mean, and act like any booboo they received is potentially fatal. — Glam Greenwald (@numb3r5ev3n) July 3, 2019

He’s a scam artist! But that kinda gives artists a bad name! He’s a POS — Mike (@MikeSylvan) July 3, 2019

But enough about Nathan Bernard and friends.

You'd think you'd put the M.D. in your profile name. You worked so hard to get through medical school an all. — The Interim Franchise Champ (@eplacentia) July 3, 2019

Seek help Nate. — Edmund Kemper’s Uber Service (@EmerleJustin) July 3, 2019