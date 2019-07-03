Well, we suppose this was inevitable.

It’s bad enough that media have bent over backwards to avoid acknowledging that independent journalist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted by Antifa thugs. But now we’ve got Andy Ngo truthers:

Nathan Bernard, if you’ll remember, is the same guy who tried to tie Ben Shapiro to the mail bomber last year. And now he’s peddling conspiracy theories about Ngo’s assault — an assault captured on video. And people are actually indulging this insanity.

Trending

But enough about Nathan Bernard and friends.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy Ngoantifaassaultbrain bleedbrain hemorrhageNathan BernardTruthers