Next time a mainstream media journalist cries foul over being criticized, just show them this appalling take from the New York Times on Antifa violently assaulting Andy Ngo:

The assault of conservative journalist Andy Ngo over the weekend renewed attention to anti-fascist protesters, whom he blamed for the attack. Here's the antifa movement, explained. https://t.co/awEYQEFUZH — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 2, 2019

More from the New York Times:

A clash between conservative marchers and black-clad protesters in Portland this weekend, which left a conservative journalist roughed up and bloodied, has renewed attention in a movement dedicated to confronting white supremacists, right-wing extremists and, in some cases, ordinary supporters of President Trump. Known as antifa, a contraction of the word “anti-fascist,” the loose affiliation of radical activists has surfaced in recent years at events around the country, including in opposition to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. Supporters of the leaderless ideology generally seek to stop what they see as fascist, racist and far-right groups from having a platform to promote their views, arguing that public demonstrations of those ideas lead to the targeting of minority people.

Antifa targeted a minority person when they targeted Andy Ngo, but whatever.

More:

Many antifa organizers also participate in more peaceful forms of community organizing, but they believe that using violence is justified because of their views that if racist or fascist groups are allowed to organize freely, “it will inevitably result in violence against marginalized communities,” said [“Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” author Mark Bray], whose support for the anti-fascist movement has incited controversy at Dartmouth.

If you suspect that the entire piece reads like an attempt to rationalize Antifa’s violence, give yourselves a round of applause. Because you’re right.

You need to actively work hard to phrase things this poorly so chalking it up to bad skills would be a kindness. https://t.co/AJzZxvfvlu — neontaster (@neontaster) July 2, 2019

Is this a joke? You almost give a positive spin to this group. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) July 2, 2019

Where to even begin with this garbage?

First of all, Andy Ngo is not a “conservative journalist”; he’s just a journalist who isn’t afraid to call out leftist violence. But calling him a conservative journalist allows outlets like the New York Times to otherize Ngo and avoid accidentally making readers sympathetic toward him.

Secondly, Antifa is not “anti-fascist” in any sense, other than where they got the name “Antifa.” Their tactics are as fascist as it gets.

Also isn’t it weird to label them as “anti fascist protesters?” Like I get it’s in their name but these people would also beat up John McCain — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 2, 2019

I guess “anti-fascist” is how the NYT defines mobs who brutally beat innocent people. https://t.co/V8lIoqbmWY — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 2, 2019

Forget to mention that Antifa should be labeled a domestic terrorist organization….maybe you'll cover all the details in part 2 of this article. — Cactus_Viking LLC (@_JohnBright) July 2, 2019

I don’t need violent mobs explained to me, thanks. — Sarah J. Lepetomane (@SarahFaith74) July 2, 2019

Antifa are terrorists and so are their enablers https://t.co/eNMJzBLsEr — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 2, 2019

And thirdly, speaking of enabling, the New York Times is enabling Antifa by taking the responsibility for their assault of Andy Ngo off of them and putting it on Ngo.

"whom he blamed for the attack" ?! https://t.co/fGILmE6nx7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 2, 2019

“…whom he blamed for the attack.” Nice. — But Not the One You're Thinking Of (@CharlesCollom) July 2, 2019

How did he blame them for the attack?! THEY WERE CAUGHT DOING IT! — Timothy, The Angry Homo (@ncanarchist) July 2, 2019

Who else would he blame? Also, what the heck is wrong with you? — Jen – Speaking as a Former Baby (@Jengingercrisp) July 2, 2019

who else did the attack https://t.co/lf40l4LhTu — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 2, 2019

“Whom he blamed” is just another way of impugning Ngo’s credibility.

It’s all on video tape. The media is irreparably broken. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2019

A journalist was assaulted in broad daylight and the incident recorded & the two news outlets who throw the loudest hissy fits over mean tweets act like Eli Cash with the Battle at Little Bighorn. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2019

Maybe people should start asking why news outlets like The NY Times & CNN are hell bent on protecting a group of pasty white privileged thugs who put an Asian homosexual journalist in the ER with a concussion. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2019

Not just a concussion, but a brain hemorrhage.

***

