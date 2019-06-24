Can anyone spare a shovel? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going through them like nobody’s business. We know she has no intention of ever apologizing for her God-awful “concentration camps” remarks, but good Lord, where the hell is it written that she has to keep going like this?

Reminder: the member who directly + explicitly compared concentration camps on our border to the Holocaust was *Liz Cheney.* The horrors of the Holocaust went beyond the use of concentration camps, yet camps were part of the process. They have also been used before and after. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019

If you doubt it, here’s the original tweet. This is a deliberate, intentional, wild jump made by Republicans (frankly, often) for the explicit purpose of eliciting + manipulating pain for political purposes. Meanwhile, kids are still dying.https://t.co/LTS1RnoXGS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019

We just … we can’t. We literally cannot.

You're still making this about yourself. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 24, 2019

AOC: Focus on the important stuff. Also AOC: Me me me me me me me me me let's keep talking about the thing that I did and how people came after me. Me me me. Me. https://t.co/vteu8OIQWy — neontaster (@neontaster) June 24, 2019

The really amazing thing is that in all this talk about herself, she still can’t take ownership of the egregiousness of what she said.

You almost have to laugh at this point. It’s all just so ridiculous. She’s full-on beyond parody.

She f**king is.

You literally thanked Jerry Nadler not even five days ago for accepting YOUR comparison of detention facilities to the Holocaust. Step off. https://t.co/OyQaSe9Zrr — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) June 24, 2019

Over the past week: – AOC compares U.S. immigration detention centers to Nazi concentration camps

– Liz Cheney denounces AOC's comparison

– AOC thanks Jerry Nadler for defending her conflation of the two

– AOC blames LIZ for initiating the comparison (?) My brain has melted. https://t.co/NfhHaQU8q5 — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) June 24, 2019

AOC actually thinks we’re all as stupid as she is.

If it is indeed true there was nothing wrong with AOC's comparison, one wonders why she feels the need to obfuscate about having made it in the first place https://t.co/XqnbpidaMu — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 24, 2019

She’s trying to rewrite her history before our eyes.

Holy gaslight Batman. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 24, 2019

Why the scare quotes around Liz Cheney? Stop acting obtuse and innocent. You know exactly what you were doing. This is creepy and destructive behavior. Sending out dog whistles to your cult to hate on another member of congress. Really creepy. Trumplike. https://t.co/abfGhSKWVN — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) June 24, 2019

“I oppose deliberate, intentional wild jumps & manipulating for political purposes.” -woman who invoked a term widely associated w/the Holocaust to describe something which is grotesquely different and ongoing since the last admin, to score political points vs a Republican https://t.co/fup4gT9oby — Razor (@hale_razor) June 24, 2019

AOC is continuing to blame Liz Cheney for making a comparison of the overcrowded immigrant detention centers to concentration camps during the Holocaust even though AOC made that exact comparison hours earlier on her Instagram livestream. https://t.co/RnEWwp3AbM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 24, 2019

You are a terrible liar pic.twitter.com/DHCQlaah4u — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 24, 2019

Are you seriously quintupling down on this? It’s amazing that even after this much backlash from so many people, your conclusion is just that everyone else is stupid. It couldn’t possibly be that you said something stupid, right? https://t.co/hTi0DtVTkX — Adam H. McGinnis (@ahmcginnis) June 24, 2019

You do realize there are historical records of your words in both print and speech, right? Strike that: the things of which you are unaware are apparently innumerable. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 24, 2019

This is some of the most absurd gaslighting we've seen to date, and everyone from the Holocaust museum to the supporters you retweeted were very clear that you had invoked the Holocaust in your initial tweet. https://t.co/UEVNPtbO5A — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2019

LOL only took her 5 hours to try gaslighting her way out of this one by blaming the person who called her out pic.twitter.com/rG0xFib2H7 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 24, 2019

Stop gaslighting — Will Estes (@WilliamAEstes) June 24, 2019

No… you shameless piece of garbage… it was you with your 'never again' Please go gaslight your stupid commie followers https://t.co/V373o04v68 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 24, 2019

Amazing.

Just keep talking. Do not stop. Please. https://t.co/SgW6GXWEDD — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 24, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and the headline changed to correct a typo.

