Can anyone spare a shovel? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going through them like nobody’s business. We know she has no intention of ever apologizing for her God-awful “concentration camps” remarks, but good Lord, where the hell is it written that she has to keep going like this?

We just … we can’t. We literally cannot.

The really amazing thing is that in all this talk about herself, she still can’t take ownership of the egregiousness of what she said.

You almost have to laugh at this point. It’s all just so ridiculous. She’s full-on beyond parody.

She f**king is.

AOC actually thinks we’re all as stupid as she is.

She’s trying to rewrite her history before our eyes.

Amazing.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and the headline changed to correct a typo.

