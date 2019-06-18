Apologies in advance for another post on this, but as Twitchy has reported, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has doubled- and tripled-down on her characterization of the detainment facilities at the border as “concentration camps,” but as so many (journalists) have pointed out, she wasn’t necessarily comparing the border crisis to the Holocaust. Who haven’t we called on yet today? Oh, hey, Matthew Dowd, you’re up:

You also might want to remind them that concentration camps predated the nazis. They were used in Cuba in late 1800s and further. They were used by British in the boer war. And United States used them against native Americans. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 18, 2019

Normalizing the Holocaust to own the cons. That’s where we are in 2019. https://t.co/nvd6pbugoA — Heather (@hboulware) June 18, 2019

Ah yes, the Boer War — which has been tweeted about more on this single day than in the entire history of Twitter. None of which changes the fact that thousands and thousands of people are arriving at our southern border and claiming asylum … meaning they must be fleeing something worse than they’re getting in those concentration camps: you know, food, shelter, medical attention.

Apparently, though, Rep. Jerry Nadler didn’t get the memo and went ahead and assumed that when she said “Never again,” Ocasio-Cortez was referring to the Holocaust specifically.

One of the lessons from the Holocaust is ‘Never Again’ – not only to mass murder, but also to the dehumanization of people, violations of basic rights, and assaults on our common morality. We fail to learn that lesson when we don’t callout such inhumanity right in front of us. https://t.co/EEBBkVL7FG — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 18, 2019

Here’s the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism with a brutal body blow:

Hey @RepJerryNadler how cheaply did you sell the memories of 6,000,000 Jews to your fellow Dems for? Asking for Holocaust survivors and their descendants. Waiting… https://t.co/hS7rR9upBZ — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 18, 2019

Bbbbbut I thought she wasn't talking about the Holocaust. Would Democrats please make up her mind? https://t.co/WsCni8UDeB — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 18, 2019

You did not. Disgusting. Nothing compares to the Holocaust, you beast. https://t.co/6tNeITVvEm — Coleen 🇺🇸 (@ColeenC123) June 18, 2019

In other words, "Never Again" is just another way of saying "I'm right, and you're evil". https://t.co/WR22Gipy3J — Elijah del Medigo (@defnotfedsloth) June 18, 2019

Time and time again Democrats exhibit this horrorific behavior and time and time again the Jewish majority keeps voting for them. Beyond my comprehension as to why. — OWO (@OwoJets) June 18, 2019

It's really disturbing how many people are buying into this crazy from AOC and her minions. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) June 18, 2019

"Not only to mass murder" … I hope she stays in congress forever Jerry. The pretzel logic is too much fun https://t.co/LzwFHH90C1 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) June 18, 2019

Now Nadler has decided to call Border Patrol Nazis. These people are disgraceful. https://t.co/tpJOfQrs3q — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) June 18, 2019

Boy, sure don't remember seeing outrage when @BarackObama was literally doing the EXACT same actions. U pple pray all the American pple are ignorant or forgetful – not all of them. The original photos of kids in cages were from OBAMA not Trump. Pple r just NOW paying attention.🙄 https://t.co/iE0usIR7qJ — RURdy4It (@RURdy4It_) June 18, 2019

The backlog has been worsening over the past decade as the funding for immigration judges has failed to keep pace with an increasing case load. Are asylum seekers released before their immigration court hearings? — mel burke (@melburke16) June 18, 2019

Funny, Democrats aren’t saying. Their plan seems to have been to deny that there was a border crisis until they couldn’t deny it anymore, and then do nothing about it.

Amazing how Nadler went from doing literally nothing about this when Obama and his admin used these practices at the border, but it is now tantamount to Nazi concentration camps when Trump is in office. A simply stunning amount of brazen hypocrisy being exhibited here. For Shame https://t.co/sOsw0PpZwW — Adam Kleinfeld (@Ajkleinfeld) June 18, 2019

Its wrong to use the Holocaust as an example here. We are not asking people to break in to our country, and were not killing them or trying to exterminate their entire race. Why don't you compare the Holocaust to abortion and the 60 million babies YOU killed in this country. https://t.co/RszDuxFaf9 — Darron Russ (@darronruss) June 18, 2019

Illegal aliens break US laws when they illegally cross the US border. You took an oath to protect US citizens from illegal aliens, drug cartels, human traffickers, MS-13, terrorists. Do your job, earn that paycheck you take from taxpayers, if not resign. https://t.co/3ibu2we981 — Arizona Nancy (@NancyKrause47) June 18, 2019

We checked Rep. Nadler’s Twitter feed to see if he followed up with his plan to process all of the illegal immigrants flooding the border, but we didn’t see one. If he does post, we’ll be sure to add it here.

