It took them over ten years, but the media have finally begun to notice that Joe Biden has a bit of a racism problem. This scoop will no doubt shake them to their very core:

Joe Biden once referred to Democratic presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson as “that boy.” pic.twitter.com/NXW7mTqkWt — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) June 20, 2019

This is highly problematic, folks.

At least Biden saw what he did and quickly reacted by lumping in Gary Hart there pic.twitter.com/RH0XMMqo8T — Thomas (@ThomasIsOnline) June 20, 2019

Both clean and articulate too! — Pat Miguel Tomaino🦔 (@Pat_Tomaino) June 20, 2019

He's very consistent in his 'gaffes' — Thomas (@ThomasIsOnline) June 20, 2019

We’re just lucky the MSM firefighters caught this in time.

Thank god we knew about this before he ran for VP https://t.co/5fvyK9fZ0T — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 20, 2019

Man, good thing this guy was never on a presidential ticket. Disastrous! — Andrew Moss (@andrew4duval) June 20, 2019

We really dodged a bullet, didn’t we?

Sensing a pattern here — Marlon Brawndo (@binimannn) June 20, 2019

Two, in fact. One in which Joe Biden says or does something that could at best be construed as racist, and one in which the media help to bury it.

Quite the revelation all of the sudden. https://t.co/mFFSVcBiXF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2019

Amazing how it just got “unearthed” now. https://t.co/GcYro7KjxU — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 20, 2019

And yet not a peep about this from most of the journalists that covered the WH for the eight years he was VP or during his time as a Senator.

Hmmm 🤔

Why do you care now?? — AnnetteG (@Annette_HW101) June 20, 2019

That is some great research. It must have been buried deep, since nobody could find it when he was selected for VP more than a decade ago. https://t.co/xW4AYsHOSm — Not Not s// / tt (@mdrache) June 20, 2019

Amazing how our brave firefighters couldn’t report this in 2008. https://t.co/49awGJ55cu — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 20, 2019

Wow it's amazing no one found this between 2008-2016. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 20, 2019

Amazing how he was one heartbeat away from the Presidency for 8 years and none of this came out. Astounding even. I wonder why that is. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 20, 2019

This is a big, F’in deal. 🙄 Seriously, watching DEMs and MSM enablers systematically dismantling their former beloved VP of 8 years is fascinating, if not predictable. — Catherine Kingsbury (@1catking) June 20, 2019

All this does is show the complete failure of the press.

Where was all of this in 2008/12? I’d be embarrassed if I failed at my job that badly. https://t.co/tuSia1ObP4 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) June 20, 2019

No kidding.

"I’d be embarrassed if I failed at my job that badly." That's operating under the assumption that the media doesn't see protecting the Dems as its job. Facts not in evidence. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 20, 2019

