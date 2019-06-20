The dam is breaking … and it’s looking like Joe Biden may not be able to contain it for much longer:

Our @alanagoodman first reported earlier this year that Biden embraced segregation in 1975. It was "a matter of black pride," he said that year.https://t.co/Ws5wDjAekM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 20, 2019

"I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace," Biden said in 1975. Today, he tells voters "I came out of the civil rights movement."https://t.co/kwrPkDZzfm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 20, 2019

A month after the 1988 election, Biden joked about the "Willie Horton" ad — widely viewed as racist — to a predominantly white, conservative audience in South Carolina.https://t.co/LigSZMfrQh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 20, 2019

And then there’s this:

In 1977, Biden had been among senators who voted to restore citizenship to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general. He was a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that approved that bill.https://t.co/qbz3uZyyHO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 20, 2019

Pretty relevant, considering the current debate about slavery reparations.

More from the Washington Examiner:

The former vice president, 76, was a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that unanimously approved a bill in 1977. The measure was sent to the full Senate, where it was approved without dissent and later signed into law by President Jimmy Carter. A year earlier, Biden had been among senators who voted to restore citizenship to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general. … The Davis citizenship bill was introduced in 1977 by Sen. Mark Hatfield, a Republican from Oregon. Hatfield became interested in the subject after reading a biography on Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865. The bill was initially considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Biden had joined earlier that year. The bill was approved by the panel on April 22, 1977, and went on to pass the full Senate on April 27, 1977. The law restored “the full rights of citizenship to Jefferson Davis” and stated that Davis “had served the United States long and honorably as a soldier” before joining the Confederacy and “should no longer be singled out for punishment … The Congress officially completes the long process of reconciliation that has reunited our people following the tragic conflict between the States,” said the resolution.

Wow. Wait until the Guardians of Truth find out about this!

Too bad that in 2008, the mainstream press was too busy trying to chase down rumors that Sarah Palin was trying to ban certain books from the local library. https://t.co/Ou0J75pWW5 — Jay (@JayCaruso) June 20, 2019

And in 2012, chasing down Mitt Romney high school haircut stories. — Jason (@jasonhsv) June 20, 2019

There’s almost a sort of pattern — Zach #GetJackTo10k (@ZFed116) June 20, 2019

Almost!

Meanwhile:

Biden will be a Confederate general before long if this keeps up https://t.co/WX8JfnwHz8 — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) June 20, 2019

Biden went from Obama's white friend to a KKK Grand Wizard faster than you can say racist. My god. — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) June 20, 2019

It's all coming out now. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 20, 2019

But will it matter?

Hey, everyone says stupid stuff and it's time to MoveOn. – Dems in 2020 if Biden gets the nomination — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 20, 2019

***

