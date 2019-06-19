Joe Biden’s in a bit of hot water today over remarks in which he favorably recalled “[getting] things done” with segregationist senators. Honestly, remarks like that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given Biden’s history of saying racist things.

What’s funny, though, is watching firefighters who averted their eyes or attempted to explain those racist things away suddenly discover that Biden’s been starting fires for years — and start calling him out over it. That’s what CNN is doing today:

Why? Because he’s Joe Biden, that’s why.

Maybe they will, eventually. Once they’re certain he won’t get the Democratic nomination in spite of his remarks.

CNN’s righteous indignation is noted, but not taken all that seriously.

It may not have any effect. We wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t. But it’s still pretty amazing to watch the media’s about-face with regard to Joe Biden. What a difference a few years makes, huh?

