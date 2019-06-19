Joe Biden’s in a bit of hot water today over remarks in which he favorably recalled “[getting] things done” with segregationist senators. Honestly, remarks like that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given Biden’s history of saying racist things.

What’s funny, though, is watching firefighters who averted their eyes or attempted to explain those racist things away suddenly discover that Biden’s been starting fires for years — and start calling him out over it. That’s what CNN is doing today:

Biden's complicated past and remarks on race is catching on at CNN. John King says: "I’m going to call it insensitive. It’s much worse than that. I don’t know what to call it except stupid." "Those were two racist members of the United States Senate. Why?” pic.twitter.com/Q3liK7NKbd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 19, 2019

Why? Because he’s Joe Biden, that’s why.

If CNN were consistent they would be calling Joe Biden a white supremacist https://t.co/FSSS4qphmr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 19, 2019

Maybe they will, eventually. Once they’re certain he won’t get the Democratic nomination in spite of his remarks.

Didn’t Clinton have a racist former high ranking klan friend in the senate that everyone gave her a pass on? — Tiggs (@TiggsDavid) June 19, 2019

CNN’s righteous indignation is noted, but not taken all that seriously.

Willing to put money down this doesn't move Biden's numbers. https://t.co/GQIkdellBa — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 19, 2019

It may not have any effect. We wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t. But it’s still pretty amazing to watch the media’s about-face with regard to Joe Biden. What a difference a few years makes, huh?

my favorite media genre for the next year will be Journalist Discovers For First Time Controversial Comments Made Decades Ago By Man Who Spent Eight Years A Heartbeat Away From Presidency — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 19, 2019

