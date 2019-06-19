We all know what a genius Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is, but even geniuses need help defending their decisions to mischaracterize detention centers and crap on Holocaust victims. That’s why AOC’s spent the past day retweeting supporters who are running interference for her deranged remarks.

George Takei is one of the lucky fans whose tweet on the subject AOC deemed worthy of sharing:

I know what concentration camps are. I was inside two of them, in America. And yes, we are operating such camps again. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 19, 2019

Does George know who put him in there? Here’s a hint: It’s the same guy AOC has hailed for his dedication to human rights.

We’re not here to dismiss what Takei, his family, and countless other Japanese Americans were subjected to when they were put into internment camps. Being rounded up and imprisoned because of your race is unconscionable. But for Takei to liken modern-day detention centers for illegal immigrants to concentration camps requires a staggering amount of intellectual dishonesty. And you bet we’re going to call him out for that.

Understand, I agree that what happen back then was not right… But these people are coming now voluntarily into the system. They know this is what will happen if they get caught trying to enter the US illegally… — Steve (@MainwayLeft) June 19, 2019

Aren’t these current concentration campers welcome to go home? I’m thinking the previous ones weren’t. Hell, home must be a real nightmare if they are willing to stay. — MAV (@MomOfBuzz) June 19, 2019

Were you put in those camps after illegally crossing a border? Were you brought before a judge and given a trial date? Were you offered the chance to go home?https://t.co/8F1Lh2GjWX — Haley 2020. R U a citizen or R U a subject? (@liberrocky) June 19, 2019

Aren’t those people there because they chose to cross? George you didn’t choose to go to the camp u were unfortunately put in — BCHornetsSB (@DJW4177) June 19, 2019

What happened when you tried to leave, George? https://t.co/Frvx9kpTLp — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 19, 2019

Right. It was a racist move implemented by Democrats. You weren't allowed to leave the camp. These people are.

So how is this a concentration camp? https://t.co/ApUElT1EQN — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 19, 2019

It’s not. Takei is attempting to turn apples into oranges and exposing his ignorance — not to mention trivializing his own experience — in the process.

Not even close. Jesus Christ people have lost their damn minds. — Mike Loftus (@MikeLoftus_) June 19, 2019

And their memories:

Were you silent about this issue in 2014 when the Obama administration opened and ran the EXACT same "concentration camps," George?https://t.co/W1anwYVgrl — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 19, 2019

Takei and friends would do well to consider this thread from Brandon Morse:

The sad part about all of this is that this immigration problem isn't that hard to understand. We're completely distracted by fights to define what is easily definable and misconstrue what is plainly evidence. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 19, 2019

The facts are very easy to understand:

-If you enter into this country without the permission of the country, you're here illegally even if seeking asylum.

-Kids are being used as tools for nefarious reasons, and separating them from the adult during investigation is wise. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 19, 2019

-The people being sent to the army base are free to leave and go home anytime, yet they stay. The comparisons to a concentration camp are asinine.

-The fact that we have to send them to this army base is due to an overflow, indicating that there really is a crisis going on. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 19, 2019

And here we see another very obvious fact.

We have a MASSIVE problem at the border right now with migrants trying to come in by thousands. EVEN BERNIE SANDERS acknowledges its a problem and that we can't take care of all the world's poor. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 19, 2019