As Twitchy told you yesterday, after getting called out over her “concentration camps” remarks, which were not only intellectually dishonest but also trivialized the Holocaust, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to gaslight her critics by insisting that she wasn’t specifically referring to Nazi concentration camps despite invoking “Never Again”:

Anyone who isn’t willfully obtuse knows full well that when AOC used “Never Again” and “concentration camps,” she wasn’t drawing a distinction between concentration camps and Nazi death camps.

But just in case it wasn’t clear that AOC knew what she was saying, check out some of the takes she’s been retweeting:

 

If she wasn’t referring specifically to Nazi death camps, why did she feel the need to retweet all those people who said that the detention centers along the southern border are akin to concentration camps and that we’re on the verge of another Holocaust? Because Boer War?

Please. AOC’s trying to have her cake and eat it, too. And we’re not swallowing any of it.

She really does. As we told you last night, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler took his own turn running interference for AOC:

No mention of the Boer War there, but he’s definitely comparing the situation at the southern border to the Holocaust. And AOC’s grateful for it:

Huh.

Here’s what she tweeted:

And what she said (via the Washington Free Beacon):

So, for those of you keeping scores at home, AOC used “Never Again” when she referred to detention centers as concentration camps, but she was ackshually referring to concentration camps during the Boer War, but the border crisis is practically another Holocaust and we have to make sure that “Never Again” means just that, but ackshually “concentration camps” refers to Japanese internment camps and doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the Holocaust specifically but let’s face it, this is another Holocaust.

All up to speed?

Will she ever!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video and additional text.

