As Twitchy told you yesterday, after getting called out over her “concentration camps” remarks, which were not only intellectually dishonest but also trivialized the Holocaust, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to gaslight her critics by insisting that she wasn’t specifically referring to Nazi concentration camps despite invoking “Never Again”:

And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.” And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Anyone who isn’t willfully obtuse knows full well that when AOC used “Never Again” and “concentration camps,” she wasn’t drawing a distinction between concentration camps and Nazi death camps.

But just in case it wasn’t clear that AOC knew what she was saying, check out some of the takes she’s been retweeting:

If she wasn’t referring specifically to Nazi death camps, why did she feel the need to retweet all those people who said that the detention centers along the southern border are akin to concentration camps and that we’re on the verge of another Holocaust? Because Boer War?

Please. AOC’s trying to have her cake and eat it, too. And we’re not swallowing any of it.

In which AOC confirms, via retweet, she was referring to the Holocaust. She really does make it too easy. cc: @RealSaavedra pic.twitter.com/ivH7UAYO7m — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 18, 2019

She really does. As we told you last night, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler took his own turn running interference for AOC:

One of the lessons from the Holocaust is ‘Never Again’ – not only to mass murder, but also to the dehumanization of people, violations of basic rights, and assaults on our common morality. We fail to learn that lesson when we don’t callout such inhumanity right in front of us. https://t.co/EEBBkVL7FG — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 18, 2019

No mention of the Boer War there, but he’s definitely comparing the situation at the southern border to the Holocaust. And AOC’s grateful for it:

Huh.

Less than an hour ago, you said you *weren't* making reference to the holocaust when you said "never again". https://t.co/7PsFECUw4B — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 19, 2019

Here’s what she tweeted:

The US ran concentration camps before, when we rounded up Japanese people during WWII. It is such a shameful history that we largely ignore it. These camps occur throughout history. Many refuse to learn from that shame, but here we are today. We have an obligation to end them. https://t.co/sYicLdcaA9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2019

And what she said (via the Washington Free Beacon):

So, for those of you keeping scores at home, AOC used “Never Again” when she referred to detention centers as concentration camps, but she was ackshually referring to concentration camps during the Boer War, but the border crisis is practically another Holocaust and we have to make sure that “Never Again” means just that, but ackshually “concentration camps” refers to Japanese internment camps and doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the Holocaust specifically but let’s face it, this is another Holocaust.

All up to speed?

Dems redefining what “Never Again” means is definitely the way to go here now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2019

Will she ever!

Fun things happen when you attempt to govern by instagram. https://t.co/k0WSg9I7a3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2019

