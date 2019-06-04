As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign got busted for plagiarism. Again. We’re sensing a pattern. But no matter. According to Politico magazine senior writer Michael Grunwald — yes, folks, a journalist — ripping off someone else’s work verbatim isn’t plagiarism, per se. It’s just “agreeing”:

Keep in mind: Michael Grunwald is a journalist. While we’re not journalists ourselves, we’re pretty sure “plagiarism is bad and wrong” is something you learn in Journalism 101.

We’re guessing Grunwald wouldn’t be quite so understanding.

Of course, on the other hand, maybe this really isn’t a big effing deal:

Or 30. But hey, who’s counting?

