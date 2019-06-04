As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign got busted for plagiarism. Again. We’re sensing a pattern. But no matter. According to Politico magazine senior writer Michael Grunwald — yes, folks, a journalist — ripping off someone else’s work verbatim isn’t plagiarism, per se. It’s just “agreeing”:
We're supposed to be mad at Biden because he copied a few lines of his climate plan from environmental groups? That's not "plagiarism." That's "agreeing." "https://t.co/E2lR2oOuFB
Keep in mind: Michael Grunwald is a journalist. While we’re not journalists ourselves, we’re pretty sure “plagiarism is bad and wrong” is something you learn in Journalism 101.
Bruh
Sorry, what?!
you’re literally a reporter what is going on here
Ask a college professor. Or hell ask a elementary teacher their opinion on that. Clown
If it’s nothing bad, why did his campaign say it was a mistake? And why not just cite your source to give credit where it’s due?
That’s rationalizing
dude why are you carrying so much water for him
No, copying something with attribution is "agreeing". Doing so without attribution is plagiarism. https://t.co/YRviFlU6d1
Just acknowledge original ideas and site your sources. That’s what we learned in school. Don’t pass of work that isn’t your own, as your own. It’s simple.
Dude, if I copied a few lines of your next article in mine, what would you say?
We’re guessing Grunwald wouldn’t be quite so understanding.
"Senior writer" for Politico thinks it's fine if you want to take any of the ideas he expresses in print form and use them word for word as your own with no attribution because, hey, you are just agreeing with him. #GoodToKnow
Narrator: "Agreement is the sincerest form of plagiarism."
So don't be mad if your words appear under another author's byline.
Of course, on the other hand, maybe this really isn’t a big effing deal:
We don’t have time to worry about silly things like plagiarism. Doomsday is less than 12 years away. https://t.co/nBS1uwl2zG
Or 30. But hey, who’s counting?