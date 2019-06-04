As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign got busted for plagiarism. Again. We’re sensing a pattern. But no matter. According to Politico magazine senior writer Michael Grunwald — yes, folks, a journalist — ripping off someone else’s work verbatim isn’t plagiarism, per se. It’s just “agreeing”:

We're supposed to be mad at Biden because he copied a few lines of his climate plan from environmental groups? That's not "plagiarism." That's "agreeing." "https://t.co/E2lR2oOuFB — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 4, 2019

Keep in mind: Michael Grunwald is a journalist. While we’re not journalists ourselves, we’re pretty sure “plagiarism is bad and wrong” is something you learn in Journalism 101.

Bruh — ben shapiro's thin intellectual carapace (@DubyaArgh) June 4, 2019

Sorry, what?! — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 4, 2019

you’re literally a reporter what is going on here — David Pontious (@DavidPontious) June 4, 2019

Ask a college professor. Or hell ask a elementary teacher their opinion on that. Clown — Mike Gula (@MikeGula) June 4, 2019

If it’s nothing bad, why did his campaign say it was a mistake? And why not just cite your source to give credit where it’s due? — Christa (@ccnaturedr) June 4, 2019

That’s rationalizing — ShadowBand (@jg3arrow) June 4, 2019

dude why are you carrying so much water for him — drew (@ImNotOwned) June 4, 2019

No, copying something with attribution is "agreeing". Doing so without attribution is plagiarism. https://t.co/YRviFlU6d1 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 4, 2019

Just acknowledge original ideas and site your sources. That’s what we learned in school. Don’t pass of work that isn’t your own, as your own. It’s simple. — DeMarcus 🇺🇸 (@semperdiced) June 4, 2019

Dude, if I copied a few lines of your next article in mine, what would you say? — Sean O'Leary (@stholeary) June 4, 2019

We’re guessing Grunwald wouldn’t be quite so understanding.

"Senior writer" for Politico thinks it's fine if you want to take any of the ideas he expresses in print form and use them word for word as your own with no attribution because, hey, you are just agreeing with him. #GoodToKnow — AshSolesFromTheFire (@ashsoles) June 4, 2019

Narrator: "Agreement is the sincerest form of plagiarism." So don't be mad if your words appear under another author's byline. — Michael S. Kiernan (@MichaelSKierna1) June 4, 2019

Of course, on the other hand, maybe this really isn’t a big effing deal:

We don’t have time to worry about silly things like plagiarism. Doomsday is less than 12 years away. https://t.co/nBS1uwl2zG — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 4, 2019

Or 30. But hey, who’s counting?