As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden has unveiled his “plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice.” It’s full of all sorts of big, beautiful ideas. Ideas that, as it just so happens, he appears to have stolen from someone else:

More from the Daily Caller:

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s climate plan appears to have used nearly identical language from other sources in at least five different passages.

Josh Nelson, co-director of environmentalist group CREDO Action, highlighted two instances where Biden’s campaign used the exact same language as left-wing nonprofits, without citations.

A subsequent review of Biden’s plan by The Daily Caller News Foundation identified three other examples of similarly phrased excerpts.

No, no. It was “inadvertent,” you see:

Suuuuuure.

It’s pretty simple, actually: you don’t.

