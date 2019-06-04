As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden has unveiled his “plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice.” It’s full of all sorts of big, beautiful ideas. Ideas that, as it just so happens, he appears to have stolen from someone else:

Joe Biden’s Climate Platform Appears to Plagiarize From Nonprofits https://t.co/6RQGPttzvL — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 4, 2019

The Daily Caller caught three additional instances of plagiarism in Joe Biden's newly unveiled climate plan https://t.co/upmYcblwsR — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 4, 2019

More from the Daily Caller:

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s climate plan appears to have used nearly identical language from other sources in at least five different passages. Josh Nelson, co-director of environmentalist group CREDO Action, highlighted two instances where Biden’s campaign used the exact same language as left-wing nonprofits, without citations. A subsequent review of Biden’s plan by The Daily Caller News Foundation identified three other examples of similarly phrased excerpts.

So that's pretty on brand for Biden. https://t.co/Bkq4GoHpWR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 4, 2019

No, no. It was “inadvertent,” you see:

The Biden campaign's climate plan appeared to have lifted multiple lines from outside documents and websites. The campaign tells me "citations were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document." https://t.co/DzZxaM2y2u — Joe (@JoePerticone) June 4, 2019

The @JoeBiden campaign told INSIDER, "Several citations were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document. As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations." https://t.co/887zZluPjv — Zahra Hirji (@Zhirji28) June 4, 2019

Suuuuuure.

The changes made to the text make it extremely unlikely the lack of attribution was "inadvertent" https://t.co/HZrY7bFUrX — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 4, 2019

In one instance, Biden's campaign took a nonprofit saying "[their] goal" and just made it say "Biden's goal." How do you *inadvertently* do that? https://t.co/PCNqAOHIYP — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 4, 2019

It’s pretty simple, actually: you don’t.

Joe will be Joe. You can no more expect him not to plagiarize than you can expect him not to creepily touch women. https://t.co/eopia7JiTi — Question Assumptions (@QA_NJ) June 4, 2019