Phew. Joe Biden is FINALLY out with his big climate plan:

We are in a climate emergency and we must take drastic action now to address it. So today, I’m announcing my plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice.https://t.co/FbsOsyQkIo pic.twitter.com/SBDrdiFu2C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2019

And, SURPRISE! It’s not the “centrist” plan liberal critics warned about:

Biden releases his own climate plan. Doesn’t look wildly different from the other candidates’ in broad strokes though I guess he can always claim it’s a “centrist” approach or whatever since he was criticized by the left for so long. https://t.co/VcCFk0kGQU — brad plumer (@bradplumer) June 4, 2019

The Sunrise Movement — remember the creepy video with the kids in Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office? Those people — are even claiming that they pushed Biden to the left:

Last month, we put the national spotlight on @JoeBiden's advisers talking about a "middle ground" climate plan that included more fossil fuel development. We forced them to backtrack and today, he put out a comprehensive climate plan that praises the #GreenNewDeal. — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 4, 2019

One large spending item to highlight, however, is Biden’s desire to light a big pile of money on fire and call it high-speed rail:

Of course Biden's climate plan includes an Amtrak component: pic.twitter.com/RXfPDgLs4J — brad plumer (@bradplumer) June 4, 2019

And this sounds like a “learn to code” provision for coal miners and such:

Joe Biden climate plan picks up where Hillary's left off — welfare to replace destroyed high-paying coal mining jobs. pic.twitter.com/ym2joaGB9F — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 4, 2019

At least Biden is for nuclear power, so that’s a plus:

Turns out there is one issue where I prefer Joe Biden's position to Bernie's. pic.twitter.com/R9FZjwwlvY — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) June 4, 2019

As for the $5 trillion in spending, Biden is using a little misdirection here to get to that figure:

Now here's Joe Biden pledging to spend $1.7 trillion over 10 years, which will "leverage" an additional $3.3 trillion. Not enough catalyzing here. Too bad. https://t.co/gZhK7skUXE /4 pic.twitter.com/K71d7qKyQQ — brad plumer (@bradplumer) June 4, 2019

