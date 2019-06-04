Phew. Joe Biden is FINALLY out with his big climate plan:

And, SURPRISE! It’s not the “centrist” plan liberal critics warned about:

The Sunrise Movement — remember the creepy video with the kids in Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office? Those people — are even claiming that they pushed Biden to the left:

One large spending item to highlight, however, is Biden’s desire to light a big pile of money on fire and call it high-speed rail:

And this sounds like a “learn to code” provision for coal miners and such:

At least Biden is for nuclear power, so that’s a plus:

As for the $5 trillion in spending, Biden is using a little misdirection here to get to that figure:

