By now you know that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the world now has under 12 years to act on man-made climate change or else, but some aren’t content to be sort of vague about it, which is where this hot take on global warming comes in:

A new doomsday date?

It’s gotten beyond parody.

If it’s such a dire emergency maybe they should immediately call on all couple dozen Democrat presidential candidates to stop traveling all over the country.

We can’t keep up with all the “science” anymore.

30 years ago it was the same ol’ same ol’:

Anybody old enough has seen this movie before — several times.

