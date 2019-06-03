By now you know that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the world now has under 12 years to act on man-made climate change or else, but some aren’t content to be sort of vague about it, which is where this hot take on global warming comes in:

New report suggests "high likelihood of human civilization coming to an end' in 2050. https://t.co/pIj2s8QleB — VICE (@VICE) June 3, 2019

On our current trajectory, the report warns, “planetary and human systems [are] reaching a ‘point of no return’ by mid-century, in which the prospect of a largely uninhabitable Earth leads to the breakdown of nations and the international order.” https://t.co/jg9MCn8i6j — VICE (@VICE) June 3, 2019

A new doomsday date?

We went from 12 years to 30 in just a few months. Whatever you guys are doing, keep it up. https://t.co/0q8v6ItMpT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 3, 2019

It’s gotten beyond parody.

1) that is not what the report says

2) stop saying we need action "in scale to the World War II emergency mobilization” unless you mean bombing China's coal plants https://t.co/CEhVcbAsGB — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 3, 2019

If it’s such a dire emergency maybe they should immediately call on all couple dozen Democrat presidential candidates to stop traveling all over the country.

ah, the liberals are getting into the doomsday prep scene. may i interest you in some survival seeds? https://t.co/cMEwTeOF6j — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 3, 2019

New report vindicates Millennials' failure to save for retirement. https://t.co/iqyMhvJOQE — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 3, 2019

They are getting even more desperate & deranged with the #ClimateHysteria https://t.co/1VpeflmySR — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 3, 2019

#FakeNews The world ends in 12 years. Or is it 10 now? — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) June 3, 2019

Wait I thought we only had 10-12 years left….? I'm so confused. https://t.co/a2Np0MOFeV — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 3, 2019

We can’t keep up with all the “science” anymore.

Don't worry, the robots will get us before then. https://t.co/uZ5DTW0jt3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 3, 2019

About those No More Snow predictions in #Commiefornia from the climate alarmists …https://t.co/TK32tPs056 — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) June 3, 2019

30 years ago it was the same ol’ same ol’:

Anybody old enough has seen this movie before — several times.