As Twitchy told you, disgraced former Marjory Stoneman Douglas SRO and Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson has been fired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody on multiple charges including child neglect and culpable negligence.

Breaking: FDLE announces the arrest of Scot Peterson, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School SRO whose response to the Parkland massacre has been heavily criticized, on charges including child neglect and perjury pic.twitter.com/e771TllVL5 — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) June 4, 2019

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among those reporting this breaking development in the Parkland shooting case:

BREAKING: After a 14-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was arrested today on 7 counts of child neglect, 3 counts of culpable negligence and 1 count of perjury, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2019

2/ The charges relate to Peterson's "lack of response to the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School," per Satz. "If convicted, the 11 charges technically carry a maximum potential punishment of 96 ½ years in state prison." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2019

3/ "FDLE agents interviewed 184 witnesses, reviewed countless hours of video surveillance, and wrote 212 investigative reports, totaling more than 800 hours of investigation" — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2019

Good of him to cover it. But something seems to be missing from that thread. Like an apology.

It's all thanks to your town hall. Hold on, I'm being told you gave this guy's boss a microphone and let him blame the NRA. https://t.co/VVAi5JpJGm — BT (@back_ttys) June 4, 2019

Yeah, that’s pretty much what happened. And don’t forget the unchecked demonizing of Dana Loesch and the NRA.

Wait, I thought it was the NRA’s fault? — Scott M (@Sc0ttM0) June 4, 2019

I thought it was Dana Loesch's fault? — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 4, 2019

so maybe the show trial that you had on gun control should have concentrated on the Sheriff department more than @DLoesch and @marcorubio — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) June 4, 2019

Hmmm. Yeah, maybe!

You better have another town hall so he can spin excuses unchallenged for an hour — Quotron (@Quotron_) June 4, 2019

Now there’s an idea.

I remember when the TODAY show gave this guy a platform to make excuses for himself. https://t.co/wjn1wUNvQ7 — BT (@back_ttys) June 4, 2019

CNN is still probably the worst offender.

Let's not forget how media spun it when they found it a deputy stayed outside and did nothing. https://t.co/kwhsAjCDFI — BT (@back_ttys) June 4, 2019

Flashback:

What happened in Parkland is proof that a good guy with a gun doesn't always stop a bad guy with a gunhttps://t.co/3qBr3ZcJr6 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 23, 2018

Huh. No apologies from Chris Cillizza today, either. Go figure.

They made excuses for the guy because he "only" had a handgun with bullets that travelled much slower than an AR-15. — BT (@back_ttys) June 4, 2019

Not to mention they bastardized the "good guy with a gun" theory by including law enforcement. — BT (@back_ttys) June 4, 2019

Will CNN now apologize for that absurdly dishonest, partisan town hall blaming the NRA and @marcorubio? I won't hold my breath. — M0ser (@TM0s41) June 4, 2019

"Definitive proof." CNN was so eager to blame the NRA that they went with this just days after it happened. It's disgraceful. https://t.co/E4r9yb9JaF — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 4, 2019

Like clockwork.

A Dana Loesch apology on the way? — Gene Snelling (@GeneSnelling) June 4, 2019

You really do owe @DLoesch an apology. — Ginny (@ginkates) June 4, 2019

Maybe a follow-up town hall and multiple apologies are in order, @CNN? #crickets https://t.co/kDruxKEpL3 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 4, 2019

Don’t hold your breath.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

