As Twitchy told you, disgraced former Marjory Stoneman Douglas SRO and Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson has been fired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody on multiple charges including child neglect and culpable negligence.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among those reporting this breaking development in the Parkland shooting case:

Good of him to cover it. But something seems to be missing from that thread. Like an apology.

Yeah, that’s pretty much what happened. And don’t forget the unchecked demonizing of Dana Loesch and the NRA.

Hmmm. Yeah, maybe!

Now there’s an idea.

CNN is still probably the worst offender.

Flashback:

Huh. No apologies from Chris Cillizza today, either. Go figure.

Like clockwork.

Don’t hold your breath.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

