As Twitchy told you earlier, the Norman Lear Center has bestowed its Cronkite Award for “excellence in journalism” upon CNN for their absolutely farcical sh*tshow of a “Parkland town hall.”

Congrats to @jaketapper and everyone at CNN who helped put together the Parkland Town Hall for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, families and community, today honored with a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism https://t.co/RQ1cK8LiW7 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 19, 2019

Dana Loesch, who was berated, vilified, and smeared with CNN’s blessing, is understandably fuming over this news. And she’s been rightfully taking CNN to the woodshed for basking in the glow of an honor they most definitely do not deserve.

Thread. @JakeTapper needs to be giving apologies, not accepting awards. https://t.co/Gqas93k23K — Jay Tee Ell Oh Ell (@jtLOL) March 19, 2019

True story. But Jake Tapper is not apologizing for his role in the smear campaign against Loesch; he’s running away from her instead:

Thanks, @jaketapper for unfollowing me over this after I criticized the award your company won. https://t.co/rNtj2x3OUH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

Not a classy move, Jake.

He unfollowed you for that?? Oh cmon tapper — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) March 19, 2019

Jake I expect more from you. — Peekaso (@peekaso) March 19, 2019

Just lost a ton of respect for Tapper. Did consider him somewhat objective, not anymore. — David Hohbach (@dhohbach) March 19, 2019

CNN paycheck > journalistic integrity — James Swick (@jamesbswick) March 19, 2019

Evidently that’s how it works now. Tapper has also given Loesch’s husband Chris the cold shoulder:

Wanted to point out that @jaketapper – a man that I publicly defended numerous times after that sham town hall has unfollowed @DLoesch and myself for pointing out what a sham this award is. Dana presented the facts and truth on that stage which were subsequently proven correct. https://t.co/rKZa9dcNCw — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 19, 2019

Jake didn’t even defend @CNN’s own reporting on the numerous calls about the murderer to the Sheriff’s office before the massacre occurred. He stood there while the Sheriff lies and denied and laid the blame at @DLoesch ‘s feet. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 19, 2019

That town hall would not have had the viewership or symbolic meaning that it had of @DLoesch had not agreed to be on that stage – believing in @jaketapper ‘s professionalism. Now he unfollows over this award disagreement? He should be publicly thanking her. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 19, 2019

Sad. Fortunately, Loesch isn’t deterred. If anything, this act of cowardice vindicates everything she’s said.

I’m not sorry that I was more prepared than you and your network to call out the failures of Scott Israel while CNN celebrated his failures that led to this awfulness. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

And every single thing I said about the media and the manner in which CNN exploited this for ratings stands. You all have proven that beyond any shadow of doubt. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019