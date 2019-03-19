Not that you were looking for further evidence that our media is circling the drain, but just in case you were, this ought to do it:

CNN's Parkland Town Hall has been honored with a @CronkiteAward. Congrats to @jaketapper and team who helped "advance the national conversation on gun control and violence." @LearCenter https://t.co/fAnFnJEnnn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 19, 2019

More:

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 – Celebrating the indispensability of the free press to the health of American democracy, the winners of the 10th biennial Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism were announced today by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. “If the press is the ‘enemy of the people,’” said Annenberg professor Marty Kaplan, director of USC’s Norman Lear Center, which administers the award, “then being on this ‘enemies’ list is a badge of honor for these exceptional journalists.” … CNN Parkland Town Hall, a two-hour special, aired only seven days after 17 students and teachers were murdered by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In this “compelling and powerful” forum, moderator Jake Tapper deftly gave generous space to speak to gun control advocates, politicians, Parkland students, parents and a representative from the NRA. The program helped “advance the national conversation on gun control and violence,” the jury said.

Care to comment, Dana Loesch?

Is this a joke? Seriously. https://t.co/Hj7yVCZlhf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

Loesch’s reaction is a lot more polite than ours would be if we were in her position.

CNN gave the guy who failed to protect those kids a microphone so he could blame Dana Loesch. https://t.co/jWEigCD5Fw — Jay Tee Ell Oh Ell (@jtLOL) March 19, 2019

So the Normal Lear Center thinks this is what passes for “excellence in journalism”?

Here is some footage where people were yelling to burn me at CNN’s award-winning townhall where they “advanced the conversation on gun control.” pic.twitter.com/EYWWj8KcxN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

More from @CNNPR @CronkiteAward winning townhall wherein they did so much to advance the conversation on gun control, look at the great conversation taking place. pic.twitter.com/n1wFnPaFZh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

This is what happened when the cameras turned off at @CNNPR ’s award-winning townhall. They’re proud of it. pic.twitter.com/pe8MWTfCqi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

CNN is proud of this, their Cronkite Award™-winning townhall where they advanced the conversation on gun control. There is more video still. pic.twitter.com/Pk6xAZZ3co — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

Some interesting notes: CNN set this up like a WWE event. Purposefully. They allowed Scott Israel to take the stage before the cameras turned on and electioneer; he took that time (about 20 minutes) to start blaming law-abiding gun owners. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

When the producers cued me to walk into the arena it was to the Black Eyed Peas’ song “Let’s Get It Started.” I am completely serious. I was shocked and confused — while I knew I was taking questions, we were only told that day that I would actually be on stage. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

After the broadcast ended, one of my detail had to stop a woman who rushed the stage to tackle me from behind. That is when Tapper asked me if I had an escort out. I am positive that CNN’s cameras, still operational, observed this and would like for them to release the footage. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

I showed up in good faith for genuine conversation knowing that at best, it would be a tough event. The lengths @CNNPR went to inflame emotions & exploit pain to *put on a show* is inexcusable, shameful, & it’s grotesque they’re celebrating getting an “award” for their conduct. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2019

By all means, let’s shower CNN with all the awards!

Sweet, we’re handing out awards for show trials now. https://t.co/Y3PS9gltbA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2019

This is NOT a parody. https://t.co/hTBnXzvf4m — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 19, 2019

Dear God. That entire townhall, in retrospect, was a disaster. https://t.co/jav8oFVdP4 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2019

More like "propagandized a tragedy to advance the cause of gun control while giving cover to a corrupt and otherwise dysfunctional local government." https://t.co/xRhQ9PCRPD — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) March 19, 2019

Is this a news award or a political activism award? Not sure if the folks at home saw the anti-gun, anti-NRA rally that Sheriff Israel was able to give and rile up the crowd by himself on stage before the “town hall” actually happened but it wasn’t a serious somber conversation. https://t.co/buYLALOm8q — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 19, 2019

…and that's why the Cronkite Award is hot garbage. https://t.co/dowzL0IFpS — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2019

This is absolutely incredible. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2019

Sadly, given the state of our media, it’s not.

If you go back and watch, the Sheriff literally lied about every factual detail regarding the Parkland shooting. Reporters aren't responsible for his lies. But why would you reward such an exhibition, if you are for truth in journalism? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2019

I mean, would Walter Cronkite have applauded this behavior? If he had, then he isn't the journalistic paragon he has been made out to be. https://t.co/JUnl3p61Cz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2019

No kidding. He should be rolling over in his grave right now.

CNN blows the story of the year and now they're being awarded for their dishonesty. Why don't people trust the Media? https://t.co/hTBnXzvf4m — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 19, 2019

EVery single thing the sheriff said was a lie, except for his name. And the media rewards this. I'm wearing this out, but no matter how low your opinion is of the media, it isn't low enough. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 19, 2019

CNN just got a Cronkite Award for putting on a Town Hall where the man responsible for failing to secure Broward County schools was allowed to falsely blame the NRA for the shooting. Media is one giant pile of trash. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2019

If you want to know why media is garbage it's because shameful displays like this are celebrated. https://t.co/bqK4zwDC4Y — BT (@back_ttys) March 19, 2019

Journalists keep asking why they have less and less credibility. I mean…dear God. If you can't see this as part of the problem, you deserve to lose your credibility. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2019

Either journalists (and their supporters) demand that truth is the most important criteria in their profession…or give up the profession all together, and just become a universal editorial staff. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.