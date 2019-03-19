Not that you were looking for further evidence that our media is circling the drain, but just in case you were, this ought to do it:

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 – Celebrating the indispensability of the free press to the health of American democracy, the winners of the 10th biennial Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism were announced today by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“If the press is the ‘enemy of the people,’” said Annenberg professor Marty Kaplan, director of USC’s Norman Lear Center, which administers the award, “then being on this ‘enemies’ list is a badge of honor for these exceptional journalists.”

CNN Parkland Town Hall, a two-hour special, aired only seven days after 17 students and teachers were murdered by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In this “compelling and powerful” forum, moderator Jake Tapper deftly gave generous space to speak to gun control advocates, politicians, Parkland students, parents and a representative from the NRA. The program helped “advance the national conversation on gun control and violence,” the jury said.

Care to comment, Dana Loesch?

Loesch’s reaction is a lot more polite than ours would be if we were in her position.

We can think of a few four-letter ones …

So the Normal Lear Center thinks this is what passes for “excellence in journalism”?

By all means, let’s shower CNN with all the awards!

Sadly, given the state of our media, it’s not.

No kidding. He should be rolling over in his grave right now.

