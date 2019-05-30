Yesterday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo found himself in a mess completely of his own making when he mocked rape survivor Kimberly Corban for believing in the right to self-defense:

Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

Corban responded by extending an invitation to Cuomo to discuss the matter further:

Hi @ChrisCuomo. Looks like you forgot to tag me. Care to chat about this? — Kimberly Corban (@Kimberly_Corban) May 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Cuomo’s attempts to dig his way out of his grave only made him look worse. If he wanted to make it through this storm, he’d need some major help. And he got it — from Corban herself:

.@ChrisCuomo reached out to me directly last night and apologized for any disrespect I may have perceived. We were able to share our sides and agree there is work to be done.

Communication 280 characters at a time is no substitute for honest conversation. Be kind to each other. — Kimberly Corban (@Kimberly_Corban) May 30, 2019

Our hats are off to Corban, whose response to Cuomo seems more respectful than he deserves.

Disrespect you may have perceived??? Not apologizing for being disrespectful. There is a difference. — Karen Campbell (@kcampbell024) May 30, 2019

Well as long as you're comfortable with the conversation that's the most important thing. But maybe he should have used a few more of those characters cuz I think the rest of America perceived the same disrespect , so it wasn't just your perception. — Tim Jay (@tmjj64) May 30, 2019

It wasn’t. But we absolutely respect Corban’s decision to take the high road.

As the wonderfully wise @BreneBrown says, “people are hard to hate up close. Move in.” I encourage you all to talk to the people with whom you may disagree. Be open to their side and look for ways to facilitate change together. You don’t have to agree to respect people as humans. — Kimberly Corban (@Kimberly_Corban) May 30, 2019

Cuomo could learn a great deal about respect from Corban.