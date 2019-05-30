Yesterday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo found himself in a mess completely of his own making when he mocked rape survivor Kimberly Corban for believing in the right to self-defense:

Corban responded by extending an invitation to Cuomo to discuss the matter further:

Trending

Meanwhile, Cuomo’s attempts to dig his way out of his grave only made him look worse. If he wanted to make it through this storm, he’d need some major help. And he got it — from Corban herself:

Our hats are off to Corban, whose response to Cuomo seems more respectful than he deserves.

It wasn’t. But we absolutely respect Corban’s decision to take the high road.

Cuomo could learn a great deal about respect from Corban.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoKimberly Corban