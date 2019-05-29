As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Chris Cuomo royally stepped in it when he smugly dismissed rape survivor Kimberly Corban’s gun rights advocacy:

Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

The ratio must’ve gotten to him at last, because when FNC meteorologist Janice Dean called him out:

You might want explain this tweet a little better to those of us who’ve actually had to face predators in our own homes and defend ourselves without a big strong man like yourself? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 29, 2019

He finally decided to explain himself — poorly:

1/2 You are right. No offense intended. Too short on twitter. “Only in America” are we still debating the legitimate right to protect oneself like you and many others vs sensible way to keep guns from wrong people. Only here can we not address the issues around school shootings https://t.co/74s8RxcHgo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

2/2 in a way that respects the ill and also people who get guns legally (as I did) and use responsibly (as I). We are stuck with good people having to beg to keep a right and not getting done what is right for federal reasonable restrictions and mental health reform https://t.co/74s8RxcHgo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

I am sorry for confusion. I take the issue and the stories of violence seriously. Muscles don’t stop bullets, as you know. Again, I have always been clear about the right to own and what needs to be improved. Apologize if you were misled. https://t.co/74s8RxcHgo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

“Apologize if you were misled.” In other words, it’s Dean’s — and everyone else who saw what you were doing — fault for interpreting your sneering condescension as sneering condescension.

I guess you’re cool with women being defenseless against rapists? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2019

You know I didn’t mean that. I am a gun owner. Thus I see a legit right to bear and that is clear in law. Why pretend I am some heartless hater? I expanded what I said and there is no reason to twist it here. I know that’s what Twitter is but it solves nothing https://t.co/px17cI5Qvr — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

The only one trying to twist what Chris Cuomo said is Chris Cuomo.

Kim Corban is a rape survivor who is now choosing to tell her story & arm and protect herself. I think a real question is why so many men in the media always treat conservative women like our values, life experiences and perspective is some kind of joke. Like we are valued less. https://t.co/ky9QImMOeI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 29, 2019

Read what I tweeted. You have my intentions wrong. A survivor story and the right to bear arms is not where we are stuck…We can’t get past this deadlock on all or none to make reasonable changes to help reduce deadly violence. Happy to talk if you have more questions https://t.co/y0VIsW4VYC — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

You know who you should talk to, Chris? Kimberly Corban. She’s more than willing to talk to you.

Oh… so your tweet was in SUPPORT of the @NRA? OK, Chris… we all believe you. https://t.co/2A4BvMFKAk — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 29, 2019

Also, I assure you @Kimberly_Corban is not "begging to keep a right" she is demanding that people like you stop trying to undermine her right. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 29, 2019

Dude…. WTF does your “only in America” tweet, in response to a rape survivor’s NRA tweet, have to do with school shootings????? You backpedaling like a crawfish and it ain’t working.. Just say “I hate the NRA” and be done with…@ChrisLoesch @DLoesch https://t.co/1Qu1B4E9qj — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) May 29, 2019

Also, we did you respond to @JaniceDean and not to @Kimberly_Corban, the person you mocked and insulted with your ignorant tweet? — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 29, 2019

Why are you responding to everyone except for Kim Corban? https://t.co/6BydstkPke — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 29, 2019

Because he’s still afraid of getting verbally shot down by Corban.

You tweeted *squints* "Only in America." What were your intentions exactly about attempting to dunk on a sexual assault survivor and self defense? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2019

Every time you wander into this area you fall ass-first down a ravine. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 29, 2019

"I'm sorry if you misinterpreted my stupid comment" what a clintonian apology. — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein) May 29, 2019

"Apologize if you were misled" said like a genuine a number 1 ass. — H. B. (@habarric) May 29, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.