As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Chris Cuomo royally stepped in it when he smugly dismissed rape survivor Kimberly Corban’s gun rights advocacy:

The ratio must’ve gotten to him at last, because when FNC meteorologist Janice Dean called him out:

He finally decided to explain himself — poorly:

“Apologize if you were misled.” In other words, it’s Dean’s — and everyone else who saw what you were doing — fault for interpreting your sneering condescension as sneering condescension.

The only one trying to twist what Chris Cuomo said is Chris Cuomo.

You know who you should talk to, Chris? Kimberly Corban. She’s more than willing to talk to you.

Because he’s still afraid of getting verbally shot down by Corban.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

