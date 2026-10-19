Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, we have some bad news for you. It's Monday again. We also have some good news. It's only going to last a day.
That doesn't mean we're not going to do our best to help make it a little more bearable by sharing some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that made us laugh this week.
Logging onto the dark web tomorrow (Teams, Outlook, and Excel).— . (@Omgemeraldddd) October 18, 2026
She knows. 😂
October 13, 2026
That's the kind of behavior that Monday drives us to.
October 13, 2026
LOL.
Oh, Elon Musk gave us flying cars this week.
🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/PFWCfdGMfd— BMC (@BMC360z) October 17, 2026
Yep, Doc Brown would have been proud.
There will be signs if I win the lottery. pic.twitter.com/a4YgLipOUk— MAGAAmericanBreakfastTaco (@81Hotsauce8081) October 17, 2026
We wouldn't need to clean the garage anymore!
Gm gang pic.twitter.com/0nSTCCAs54— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 16, 2026
The European mind can't comprehend. 😂
I mean 🤷🏻♀️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/F3PkncXAB4— Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) October 17, 2026
Elon's going to have to invent flying curbs for the ladies.
We are just kidding! Please don't kill us.
GM…. pic.twitter.com/lkS2IWmwFa— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 14, 2026
Cat people, is this true? 😂
😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ohmROlEDyP— Thaddeus (@ThaddeusOzik) October 13, 2026
Ok, we laughed.
October 18, 2026
LOLOLOL!
October 13, 2026
And we're dead! 💀
October 13, 2026
We love dad jokes about dad!
This 👇 😆 pic.twitter.com/XjYDWRUSyy— Thaddeus (@ThaddeusOzik) October 13, 2026
Mediocrates has some of the best advice to offer on Monday.
“Tiny humans, Oscar-worthy reactions. 🎭🤣” pic.twitter.com/QeuPL0uvRz— Tiny Momments (@TinyMomments) October 17, 2026
Most parents have witnessed a lot of these firsthand.
October 18, 2026
At least 70 percent of you have a particular person in mind right now. 😂
October 18, 2026
The top reads:
'Hello Darkness, my old friend … '
Yes, your opportunity to get anything done outside after work is nearly over.
October 17, 2026
LOL. Rules are rules.
Ruffles with green onion dip for me! 😁 pic.twitter.com/uJUjuWtZPY— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) October 17, 2026
HAHA!
Speaking of chips …
Experts:— Nux (@mherlihy0816) October 18, 2026
A serving size of chips is 10 chips.
Actual humans:
I eat 10 chips while standing in the pantry with the bag open, trying to decide if I want to eat chips.
Exactly! 😂
October 18, 2026
HA!
Sleep well xx pic.twitter.com/TokOfovvrP— Crap Taxidermy (@CrapTaxidermy) October 18, 2026
The fact that somebody decided to make this is beyond disturbing. 😂
October 17, 2026
There's really bad design, and then there's whatever this is.
October 17, 2026
Bwahaha!
October 18, 2026
Please, no!
October 18, 2026
Now, this is the kind of diabolical thinking we can get behind.
I bought a dog from IKEA… pic.twitter.com/Lb522s1ljK— mariana Z (@mariana057) October 18, 2026
HA!
October 17, 2026
Sure, but we're everyone's favorite on Christmas morning. 😂
October 18, 2026
We don't know … Seems like there's too much corn still.
October 17, 2026
Yes!
October 18, 2026
LOL! Ok, that one got us.
The past week also gave us the chaos in France.
October 18, 2026
Yep, it looks something like that.
October 18, 2026
LOL. Well done.
LOL pic.twitter.com/3UfWoFzCvh— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 26, 2026
Oh, Toodles!!! 😂
Added the Benny Hill theme to the “protesters” getting beaten by French police and it’s 100x better. https://t.co/ecTlOhw8IX pic.twitter.com/uPsIJf2cAW— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 19, 2026
C'est magnifique! 😂
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JSC94AKOJq— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 14, 2026
'Then set the cruise control.' LOL.
lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ihI6DRgdF3— GAgirl1967 says GO DAWGS ❤️🖤❤️ (@SavvyTamz_57) October 13, 2026
Yep, we sang it too.
GM, happy Friday Eve. 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/4HFdHhGDBK— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) October 15, 2026
We feel seen.
Our classic comedy clip this week is just a sampling of what we grew up with every Saturday morning back in the 80s and 90s.
My favourite scene, lol!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QUFBXe6C8h— The Best (@TheBestqueenx) October 15, 2026
We miss those days!
October 18, 2026
We hope you don't find yourself in a forced 'tell us about yourself' hostage situation at work this Monday.
Just know it will be over in what will probably feel like 48 hours or so. Sorry, that's just the way Monday works, but we promise you we'll be back next week to share some more laughs with you.
Until we meme again …
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