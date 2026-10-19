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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp Follow @fuzzychimpcom
Oct 19, 2026 6:00 AM
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Monday Morning Meme Madness
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

Well, we have some bad news for you. It's Monday again. We also have some good news. It's only going to last a day.

That doesn't mean we're not going to do our best to help make it a little more bearable by sharing some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that made us laugh this week.

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She knows. 😂

That's the kind of behavior that Monday drives us to.

LOL.

Oh, Elon Musk gave us flying cars this week.

Yep, Doc Brown would have been proud.

We wouldn't need to clean the garage anymore!

The European mind can't comprehend. 😂

Elon's going to have to invent flying curbs for the ladies.

We are just kidding! Please don't kill us.

Cat people, is this true? 😂

Ok, we laughed.

LOLOLOL!

And we're dead! 💀

We love dad jokes about dad!

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Mediocrates has some of the best advice to offer on Monday.

Most parents have witnessed a lot of these firsthand.

At least 70 percent of you have a particular person in mind right now. 😂

The top reads:

'Hello Darkness, my old friend … '

Yes, your opportunity to get anything done outside after work is nearly over.

LOL. Rules are rules.

HAHA!

Speaking of chips …

Exactly! 😂

HA!

The fact that somebody decided to make this is beyond disturbing. 😂

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There's really bad design, and then there's whatever this is.

Bwahaha!

Please, no!

Now, this is the kind of diabolical thinking we can get behind.

HA!

Sure, but we're everyone's favorite on Christmas morning. 😂

We don't know … Seems like there's too much corn still.

Yes!

LOL! Ok, that one got us.

The past week also gave us the chaos in France.

Yep, it looks something like that.

LOL. Well done.

Oh, Toodles!!! 😂

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C'est magnifique! 😂

'Then set the cruise control.' LOL.

Yep, we sang it too.

We feel seen.

Our classic comedy clip this week is just a sampling of what we grew up with every Saturday morning back in the 80s and 90s.

We miss those days!

We hope you don't find yourself in a forced 'tell us about yourself' hostage situation at work this Monday.

Just know it will be over in what will probably feel like 48 hours or so. Sorry, that's just the way Monday works, but we promise you we'll be back next week to share some more laughs with you.

Until we meme again …

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News Topics MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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