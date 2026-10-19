Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, we have some bad news for you. It's Monday again. We also have some good news. It's only going to last a day.

That doesn't mean we're not going to do our best to help make it a little more bearable by sharing some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips that made us laugh this week.

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Logging onto the dark web tomorrow (Teams, Outlook, and Excel). — . (@Omgemeraldddd) October 18, 2026

She knows. 😂

That's the kind of behavior that Monday drives us to.

LOL.

Oh, Elon Musk gave us flying cars this week.

Yep, Doc Brown would have been proud.

There will be signs if I win the lottery. pic.twitter.com/a4YgLipOUk — MAGAAmericanBreakfastTaco (@81Hotsauce8081) October 17, 2026

We wouldn't need to clean the garage anymore!

The European mind can't comprehend. 😂

Elon's going to have to invent flying curbs for the ladies.

We are just kidding! Please don't kill us.

Cat people, is this true? 😂

Ok, we laughed.

LOLOLOL!

And we're dead! 💀

We love dad jokes about dad!

Mediocrates has some of the best advice to offer on Monday.

Most parents have witnessed a lot of these firsthand.

At least 70 percent of you have a particular person in mind right now. 😂

The top reads:

'Hello Darkness, my old friend … '

Yes, your opportunity to get anything done outside after work is nearly over.

LOL. Rules are rules.

Ruffles with green onion dip for me! 😁 pic.twitter.com/uJUjuWtZPY — ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) October 17, 2026

HAHA!

Speaking of chips …

Experts:

A serving size of chips is 10 chips.



Actual humans:

I eat 10 chips while standing in the pantry with the bag open, trying to decide if I want to eat chips. — Nux (@mherlihy0816) October 18, 2026

Exactly! 😂

HA!

Sleep well xx pic.twitter.com/TokOfovvrP — Crap Taxidermy (@CrapTaxidermy) October 18, 2026

The fact that somebody decided to make this is beyond disturbing. 😂

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There's really bad design, and then there's whatever this is.

Bwahaha!

Please, no!

pic.twitter.com/Djsvxz8zpj — The Blasters and Blades Podcast (@SF_Fantasy_Show) October 18, 2026

Now, this is the kind of diabolical thinking we can get behind.

I bought a dog from IKEA… pic.twitter.com/Lb522s1ljK — mariana Z (@mariana057) October 18, 2026

HA!

Sure, but we're everyone's favorite on Christmas morning. 😂

pic.twitter.com/vAlWLO3VJx — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) October 18, 2026

We don't know … Seems like there's too much corn still.

Yes!

LOL! Ok, that one got us.

The past week also gave us the chaos in France.

pic.twitter.com/YvqarTjKTB — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 18, 2026

Yep, it looks something like that.

LOL. Well done.

Oh, Toodles!!! 😂

Added the Benny Hill theme to the “protesters” getting beaten by French police and it’s 100x better. https://t.co/ecTlOhw8IX pic.twitter.com/uPsIJf2cAW — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 19, 2026

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C'est magnifique! 😂

'Then set the cruise control.' LOL.

lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ihI6DRgdF3 — GAgirl1967 says GO DAWGS ❤️🖤❤️ (@SavvyTamz_57) October 13, 2026

Yep, we sang it too.

We feel seen.

Our classic comedy clip this week is just a sampling of what we grew up with every Saturday morning back in the 80s and 90s.

We miss those days!

We hope you don't find yourself in a forced 'tell us about yourself' hostage situation at work this Monday.

Just know it will be over in what will probably feel like 48 hours or so. Sorry, that's just the way Monday works, but we promise you we'll be back next week to share some more laughs with you.

Until we meme again …

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