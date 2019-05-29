Chris Cuomo’s managed to parlay his staggering ignorance into a successful media career. So this take on rape survivor Kimberly Corban’s gun rights advocacy may very well get him a promotion at CNN:

What’s your point, Chris?

Unless Cuomo’s point is that he’s an even bigger ass than we previously thought, we can’t discern it either.

Chris Cuomo is garbage. He deserves every gust of that ratio whirlwind he’s reaping. The fact that women like Kimberly Corban are free to defend themselves is one of the things that makes America great.

Update:

