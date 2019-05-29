Chris Cuomo’s managed to parlay his staggering ignorance into a successful media career. So this take on rape survivor Kimberly Corban’s gun rights advocacy may very well get him a promotion at CNN:
"I'm a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first." —Kim Corban #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/c2tWBeOi18
— NRATV (@NRATV) May 29, 2019
Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019
What’s your point, Chris?
What the hell is that supposed to mean
— wario (@wario432) May 29, 2019
I am struggling to discern the point you think you're making.
— Dodd (@Amuk3) May 29, 2019
Unless Cuomo’s point is that he’s an even bigger ass than we previously thought, we can’t discern it either.
does @ChrisCuomo know she's a rape survivor? https://t.co/UMtSJiPmtt
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 29, 2019
Are you really judging a rape victim for her decision to be armed?https://t.co/dCr1Uk9xgU
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) May 29, 2019
Only in America, would a talking media head, Chris, get snarky about a rape survivor wanting to protect herself and family.
— Jamey (@Olmedic) May 29, 2019
you good with women not defending themselves Chris?
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 29, 2019
I'm confused. You say that like it's a bad thing that this woman was able to protect herself. Would you rather women be defenseless?
— MICHELLE FLYNN (@Ummmmichelle) May 29, 2019
This rather implies that you'd rather a woman be defenseless from rape or murder or whatever else a predator has in mind, you sick POS. https://t.co/gdmfdkVgnU
— Add your name (@corrcomm) May 29, 2019
Chris Cuomo is garbage. He deserves every gust of that ratio whirlwind he’s reaping. The fact that women like Kimberly Corban are free to defend themselves is one of the things that makes America great.
I’m not a gun person at all, but I see nothing wrong with a woman vowing to protect her family.
— Jennifer Bullock (@realjbullock) May 29, 2019
Damn straight
— Pat Boldosser (@pboldosser) May 29, 2019
This, but unironically. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/dqxSn0h4H7
— Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) May 29, 2019
Thank God. https://t.co/7Gmr4Yxdof
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 29, 2019
Very true. We allow women to defend themselves! Awesome.
— Joel (@Joel44537047) May 29, 2019
Yes, thanks to our 2A. God Bless America! 🇺🇸
— honeybadger (@night007hawk) May 29, 2019
Agreed. Only in America does a mother of two have the ability to effectively and legally defend her family. That truly is something excellently and uniquely American. Thank you for drawing attention to it.
— Uncommon Sense (@failed_testing) May 29, 2019
Yep, America is pretty great about this.
Thank good for gun rights and the 2nd Amendment! pic.twitter.com/uORIm3byhc
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 29, 2019
Can a woman defend herself and her family from a predator?
Well yes, Chris.
That's the point of liberty. https://t.co/dPjrujNtR6
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 29, 2019
***
Update:
Kimberly Corban makes he-man woman-hater Chris Cuomo an offer he shouldn't refuse (but he will) https://t.co/DoztaU8Yyv
