As Twitchy told you, Chris Cuomo reminded us all what a ginormous ass he is (as if we’d forgotten) when he sneered at rape survivor Kimberly Corban for using a gun to defend herself and her family from predators:

It takes a special kind of cowardice to be so condescending and dismissive toward a genuinely empowered woman. Corban recognizes that, and she’s making sure everyone else does, too, by doing what he refused to do and addressing him directly:

Talk about shots fired.

Well, Chris? You’re such a big, strong man who clearly has a lot to say … surely you can carve out some time in between your gym sessions to have a dialogue with Corban, hmmm?

We think so, too.

Corban’s armed with her experience and the truth; Cuomo’s just shooting blanks.

