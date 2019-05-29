As Twitchy told you, Chris Cuomo reminded us all what a ginormous ass he is (as if we’d forgotten) when he sneered at rape survivor Kimberly Corban for using a gun to defend herself and her family from predators:

Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

It takes a special kind of cowardice to be so condescending and dismissive toward a genuinely empowered woman. Corban recognizes that, and she’s making sure everyone else does, too, by doing what he refused to do and addressing him directly:

Hi @ChrisCuomo. Looks like you forgot to tag me. Care to chat about this? — Kimberly Corban (@Kimberly_Corban) May 29, 2019

Talk about shots fired.

Hahaha awesome job calling that punk out pic.twitter.com/x45kgvrmX0 — R.E.V.olution 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🐸🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@flutiedawg) May 29, 2019

Drag Him Kim. — Aaron et politica ingenio (@peekaso) May 29, 2019

Well, Chris? You’re such a big, strong man who clearly has a lot to say … surely you can carve out some time in between your gym sessions to have a dialogue with Corban, hmmm?

I think @ChrisCuomo is afraid of strong women 🤔 — George Hienskeil (@GeorgeHienskeil) May 29, 2019

We think so, too.

He won't "chat" or even show his face now after his cute little dig . He's afraid you'll make him look even more ridiculous especially because you're a strong woman. — Speyside (@Gerrity) May 29, 2019

Kim, you know he doesn’t. He’s a coward and a hack, he’s not willing or able to hold a conversation with you. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) May 29, 2019

Why would he want to talk to a woman who has chosen to protect herself and her family? You'd demolish the narrative. — Leatherneck (@Leatherneck) May 29, 2019

Corban’s armed with her experience and the truth; Cuomo’s just shooting blanks.