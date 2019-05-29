As Twitchy told you, Chris Cuomo reminded us all what a ginormous ass he is (as if we’d forgotten) when he sneered at rape survivor Kimberly Corban for using a gun to defend herself and her family from predators:
Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019
It takes a special kind of cowardice to be so condescending and dismissive toward a genuinely empowered woman. Corban recognizes that, and she’s making sure everyone else does, too, by doing what he refused to do and addressing him directly:
Hi @ChrisCuomo. Looks like you forgot to tag me. Care to chat about this?
— Kimberly Corban (@Kimberly_Corban) May 29, 2019
Talk about shots fired.
OH SNAP https://t.co/3DcWnC0vBH
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 29, 2019
— Libertarian Steve (@LibertarianStv) May 29, 2019
Hahaha awesome job calling that punk out pic.twitter.com/x45kgvrmX0
— R.E.V.olution 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🐸🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@flutiedawg) May 29, 2019
Drag Him Kim.
— Aaron et politica ingenio (@peekaso) May 29, 2019
Well, Chris? You’re such a big, strong man who clearly has a lot to say … surely you can carve out some time in between your gym sessions to have a dialogue with Corban, hmmm?
I think @ChrisCuomo is afraid of strong women 🤔
— George Hienskeil (@GeorgeHienskeil) May 29, 2019
We think so, too.
He won't "chat" or even show his face now after his cute little dig . He's afraid you'll make him look even more ridiculous especially because you're a strong woman.
— Speyside (@Gerrity) May 29, 2019
Kim, you know he doesn’t. He’s a coward and a hack, he’s not willing or able to hold a conversation with you.
— Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) May 29, 2019
Why would he want to talk to a woman who has chosen to protect herself and her family? You'd demolish the narrative.
— Leatherneck (@Leatherneck) May 29, 2019
Corban’s armed with her experience and the truth; Cuomo’s just shooting blanks.
Good for you! Easy for a man to insult a rape survivor who wants to defend herself from happening again.
— Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) May 29, 2019