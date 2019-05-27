We’ve come to expect garbage takes from the Guardians of Truth at the Associated Press, but this one is such garbage that it’s worth highlighting:

Enthusiasm to pass abortion bans in Republican-dominated states provides stark contrast to the more muted efforts to protect abortion rights in states controlled by Democrats. https://t.co/X6NqTmszvM — The Associated Press (@AP) May 27, 2019

Sorry, what?

Well… that’s certainly one take. It’s a stupid one, but it’s a take. https://t.co/env1v2K6YP — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) May 27, 2019

This isn't even remotely accurate. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) May 27, 2019

Muted?!! — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) May 27, 2019

The NY and VA abortion bills were muted? Stop smoking crack. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 27, 2019

NY passes law for abortions up to the day of birth=Muted efforts to protect abortion

VA. Law proposed to kill baby after birth=Muted efforts to protect abortion — Flip (@Flipidy) May 27, 2019

Muted? They turned the empire state building pink to celebrate a end of term abortion option in NY… I would say that is pretty damn overt — Margaret Ferrell (@rugginsscruggin) May 27, 2019

It was One World Trade Center, actually. But the point still stands.

And yet, according to the AP, the New York law was “an abortion-rights measure in January that among other things codifies many court-granted rights.” A law that allows for abortions up until birth and offers no protections for infants born alive after botched abortions is just “an abortion-rights measure.”

Question for the AP:

And who’s doing the muting? https://t.co/QTcDdlblEK — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 27, 2019

It certainly isn’t pro-lifers.

Muted = Until birth; and then if we fail to kill it; after birth. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) May 27, 2019

“…muted efforts to expand abortion to the point of birth in states controlled by Democrats.” — St. Antonio of the Desert (@LoneStarTexian) May 27, 2019

It’s not. Like, at all.

Lighting up buildings. Cheering like they are at a football game. Going on TV and radio to defend infanticide. Calling babies parasites. Yup, totally muted. Bless your cardiac activity. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 27, 2019

Whoever wrote this needs immediate medical attention due to the obvious inability to observe reality properly. https://t.co/bv4ABcQU39 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 27, 2019

