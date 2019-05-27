We’ve come to expect garbage takes from the Guardians of Truth at the Associated Press, but this one is such garbage that it’s worth highlighting:

Sorry, what?

Trending

It was One World Trade Center, actually. But the point still stands.

And yet, according to the AP, the New York law was “an abortion-rights measure in January that among other things codifies many court-granted rights.” A law that allows for abortions up until birth and offers no protections for infants born alive after botched abortions is just “an abortion-rights measure.”

Question for the AP:

It certainly isn’t pro-lifers.

It’s not. Like, at all.

***

Related:

WTF? NPR proves they’re anything but Real News with this ‘guidance about abortion’ [screenshots]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAlabamaanti-abortionAPAssociated Pressgeorgiaheartbeat billsinfanticideNew Yorkpro-abortionPro-lifeRhode IslandVirginia