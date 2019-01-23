As Twitchy told you, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the spire at One World Trade Center lit up in pink after signing a barbaric new abortion bill into law:

What makes Cuomo’s embrace of a culture of death even more horrific is that so many others out there are embracing it, too:

All of the above. We’re better than this. We have to be better than this.

Tags: abortionAndrew CuomoCheersNew Yorkpro-abortion