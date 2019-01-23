As Twitchy told you, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the spire at One World Trade Center lit up in pink after signing a barbaric new abortion bill into law:

New York just approved a new law: * allowing abortions UP TO BIRTH

* no protections for babies BORN ALIVE after botched abortions

* non-doctors can kill babies in abortions

* a baby is NOT CONSIDERED A HUMAN BEING under law until birth

* prohibits ANY pro-life laws — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 23, 2019

What makes Cuomo’s embrace of a culture of death even more horrific is that so many others out there are embracing it, too:

Today New York State Senate passed the Reproductive Health Act which redefines person as“a human being who has been born and is alive” and which permits abortion in some cases to birth!

This was their reaction after passing the bill#WickednessInHighPlaces pic.twitter.com/OKYW4kspG6 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 22, 2019

I live in New York and I have a special needs child who is so precious. This is disgusting. — SharksRule (@AlexanderSTS1) January 22, 2019

Applauding human slaughter! “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice can not sleep forever.” Jefferson — Susan (@dazzee) January 23, 2019

Evil. 🛐 — Dorothy Black Barnes (@DorothyBarnes7) January 22, 2019

All of the above. We’re better than this. We have to be better than this.