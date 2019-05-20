With anti-abortion laws making headlines, now’s as good a time as ever for a refresher on just how these stories should be covered. Thank goodness for the handy “Guidance Reminder” from NPR’s standards and practices editor Mark Memmott:

Quick guidance: NPR policy is to continue to suck ass https://t.co/3vDKOIljeM — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 20, 2019

Thinking about calling a late-term abortion a “late-term abortion”? Don’t. Thinking about acknowledging that the human being growing inside that pregnant woman is an “unborn” “baby”? Don’t. This is NPR, after all, and there are standards that must be followed.

How is this anything other than bending over backwards to the preferred framing of pro-choice activists? pic.twitter.com/8iEoZpEnMT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 20, 2019

It’s not anything but that. That’s all it is. Read the whole thing and see for yourselves.

They know none of that is actually neutral… right? — Regs (@r3gulations) May 20, 2019

They may not be as loud as some of the other firefighters out there, but NPR is just as dirty and craven as the rest of them.

