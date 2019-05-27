As Twitchy told you yesterday, journalist and NYU professor (can NYT pick ’em or what?) Ian Bremmer landed himself in scalding hot water by fabricating a Donald Trump quote:

After Trump called Bremmer out on Twitter:

Bremmer issued a half-assed apology:

But why should Bremmer apologize at all? It’s not as if he has to worry about the media truly holding him accountable for what he did. Just look at how the Washington Post is covering it:

“Caused confusion.”

Nice to see they’re expanding their repertoire when it comes to blame shifting (while also going out of their way to avoid referring to Bremmer as a journalist).

WaPo’s Eli Rosenberg goes out of his way to avoid condemning Bremmer, but he does find time at the end to bring the focus back to what we really need to take away from this:

Trump, who has made more than 10,000 false or misleading claims while in office, according to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker, has long said that he would like to change U.S. libel laws, which shield defendants from guilt unless they are proved to have made false and defamatory statements against public officials with malicious intent.

Donald Trump spews plenty of garbage (though we wouldn’t mind seeing the work that led to that “more than 10,000” count from the dubious WaPo Fact Checker), but we fail to see what that has to do with the fact that Ian Bremmer intentionally sought to sow discord by spreading a lie and then trying to justify that act of gross journalistic malpractice.

Bremmer’s stunt, and the subsequent mental acrobatics by WaPo to minimize its awfulness, is why people don’t trust the media.

