He DELETED It! LOL! Stephen King Tries Backpedaling on Graham Platner Support but X Says OH, HELL NO

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen King was standing by his guy Graham Platner even after the latest allegations came out about the Nazi-tattoo'd predator. We'd show you his post but it seems the so-called MASTER OF HORROR deleted it ...
We can highlight what it said though because as you all know, posts are forever. He said:
Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn't, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin' on. - Stephen King
Because for some reason, his completely deranged ideas about the president excuse the Nazi tat guy from allegedly raping women.
No wonder he deleted, what a jackass.
And now, he's trying to backpedal as they always do. Oh, and there's a big ol' typo as well.
Way to go, Stephen.
Not defending Grah, Platner. If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 7, 2026
Just making a comparison? What?
Sick backpedal, bro! pic.twitter.com/RfPSsLBBWh— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 7, 2026
This was literally you defending Platner a mere 24 hours ago.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 7, 2026
This is me just making a comparison… pic.twitter.com/8ZdUZHYKHY
actually you were.. as an author and a wordsmith you know this.. your words defended him and in a rather disgusting way. pic.twitter.com/2JEEt0P5bO— Mark (@SaltWater651) July 7, 2026
Bow out?— Phoenix 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) July 7, 2026
No Stephen, he should be IN JAIL
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That that that. Or this this this? Either way, he's right.
July 7, 2026
Trump did not commit r*pe.— Jammles (@jammles9) July 7, 2026
Just making a comparison.
Yeah, we're just making a comparison as well.
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