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He DELETED It! LOL! Stephen King Tries Backpedaling on Graham Platner Support but X Says OH, HELL NO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on July 07, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen King was standing by his guy Graham Platner even after the latest allegations came out about the Nazi-tattoo'd predator. We'd show you his post but it seems the so-called MASTER OF HORROR deleted it ...

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We can highlight what it said though because as you all know, posts are forever. He said:

Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn't, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin' on. - Stephen King

Because for some reason, his completely deranged ideas about the president excuse the Nazi tat guy from allegedly raping women.

No wonder he deleted, what a jackass.

And now, he's trying to backpedal as they always do. Oh, and there's a big ol' typo as well.

Way to go, Stephen.

Just making a comparison? What?

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That that that. Or this this this? Either way, he's right.

Yeah, we're just making a comparison as well.

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Tags:

CRIME JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT GRAHAM PLATNER

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The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats and Graham Platner Grateful Calvin
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