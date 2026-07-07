He DELETED It! LOL! Stephen King Tries Backpedaling on Graham Platner Support but X Says OH, HELL NO

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen King was standing by his guy Graham Platner even after the latest allegations came out about the Nazi-tattoo'd predator. We'd show you his post but it seems the so-called MASTER OF HORROR deleted it ...

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We can highlight what it said though because as you all know, posts are forever. He said:

Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn't, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin' on. - Stephen King

Because for some reason, his completely deranged ideas about the president excuse the Nazi tat guy from allegedly raping women.

No wonder he deleted, what a jackass.

And now, he's trying to backpedal as they always do. Oh, and there's a big ol' typo as well.

Way to go, Stephen.

Not defending Grah, Platner. If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 7, 2026

Just making a comparison? What?

This was literally you defending Platner a mere 24 hours ago.



This is me just making a comparison… pic.twitter.com/8ZdUZHYKHY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 7, 2026

actually you were.. as an author and a wordsmith you know this.. your words defended him and in a rather disgusting way. pic.twitter.com/2JEEt0P5bO — Mark (@SaltWater651) July 7, 2026

Bow out?



No Stephen, he should be IN JAIL — Phoenix 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) July 7, 2026

That that that. Or this this this? Either way, he's right.

Trump did not commit r*pe.



Just making a comparison. — Jammles (@jammles9) July 7, 2026

Yeah, we're just making a comparison as well.

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