Sunny Hostin’s 'Vote Blue No Matter Who' Brain Rot: Ride or Die for Accused Democrat Graham Platner

Sunny Hostin is standing by her man no matter what the rest of the Democrat Party might be doing.

After spending most of the A-block talking about Whoopi getting stuck in Sicily because of Mt. Etna erupting, they quickly introduce the latest Graham Platner scandal before quickly going to a commercial break pic.twitter.com/qMvzREjcfz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2026

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Prayers up for Whoopi's travel difficulties, but let's get into the Platner nonsense.

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin dismiss the domestic violence and sexual assault accusations against Graham Platner because one of his accusers is a Republican. The audience claps:



ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: And, there was another accuser who came out who I've known for over 15 years,… pic.twitter.com/WrKNHZ1wK7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2026

Of course it starts with the ladies (once again) discrediting Lyndsey Fifield simply because she's a Republican. There is no evidence she is lying and Alyssa even concedes she knows Lyndsey, but nevertheless, these hags persist.

"Well then, I'm the problem!"

Sunny Hostin doubles down on her support for Platner despite the sexual assault allegations and plays whataboutism:



SARA HAINES: It is the disgusting time in politics where we decide what we're willing to morally accept based on the jersey you're… pic.twitter.com/lO6c3cl1Wv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2026

Sunny doubles down that she will 'vote blue, no matter who' and she doesn't care what Platner is accused of.

Electioneering?

The View calls on specific candidates to "step up" and take Platner's place as the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine: Tray Jackson and Jared Golden. pic.twitter.com/s07tldhlgC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2026

This is what the Democrats do. When one candidate gets in hot water, they replace them with whomever they want, much like they did Biden.

Here’s Hostin previously defending Planter just last month saying Democrats need to abandon the idea of electing moral candidates https://t.co/KIrYDZNRTz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 7, 2026

The Epstein protector party? pic.twitter.com/jK2VktWqdq — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) July 7, 2026

Projection is what the Democrats do.

@abc needs to fire sunny hostin, she is morally bankrupt and not worth the trouble she causes. — Angry Peasant (@angry__peasant) July 7, 2026

It's very clear, ABC is happy with these ladies running cover for Democrats every single day.

How many times did Hysterical Hostin and the Shrews demand justice for the Epstein victims when President Befuddled and the Cackler were installed in the White House? — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) July 7, 2026

Exactly never. They don't care about Epstein. It's just something they can say to try and take the heat off the latest flailing Democrat.

The Epstein files were available for the entire Presidency of Biden, why weren't they release then? Seems to me like the party of "Epstein" protectors" is the Democrats. — MassFan (@MassFan2) July 7, 2026

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They weren't important then because reasons and stuff.

What a disgusting bunch. — Jeff Clark (@jeff_clark1) July 7, 2026

It has been said over and over. With these despicable democrats, it is all about power and the ends justify the means which includes maintaining no moral standards. — Pat Vesperman 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@patves) June 10, 2026

There is no low enough for these people.

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