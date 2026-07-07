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Sunny Hostin’s 'Vote Blue No Matter Who' Brain Rot: Ride or Die for Accused Democrat Graham Platner

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 07, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Sunny Hostin is standing by her man no matter what the rest of the Democrat Party might be doing. 

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Prayers up for Whoopi's travel difficulties, but let's get into the Platner nonsense. 

Of course it starts with the ladies (once again) discrediting Lyndsey Fifield simply because she's a Republican. There is no evidence she is lying and Alyssa even concedes she knows Lyndsey, but nevertheless, these hags persist.

Sunny doubles down that she will 'vote blue, no matter who' and she doesn't care what Platner is accused of. 

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This is what the Democrats do. When one candidate gets in hot water, they replace them with whomever they want, much like they did Biden.

Projection is what the Democrats do.

It's very clear, ABC is happy with these ladies running cover for Democrats every single day.

Exactly never. They don't care about Epstein. It's just something they can say to try and take the heat off the latest flailing Democrat. 

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They weren't important then because reasons and stuff. 

There is no low enough for these people. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW GRAHAM PLATNER

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