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Totally Hitlarious: Chris Murphy Worries About Dem Party’s Credibility If Platner Isn’t Properly Replaced

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

With new scandals breaking, Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut says that Graham Platner can no longer be his party’s Senate nominee in Maine. He says his party needs an open and transparent process to replace Platner with a different candidate. Good luck getting Platner to resign. The Democrat Party is most likely stuck with the Nazi-tattooed socialist who is battling rape allegations. Murphy says the Democrat Party’s alleged remaining credibility is at stake. Oh, that’s absolutely Hitlarious!

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Here’s Murphy’s online plea. (READ)

(post continues) ...are sick of the status quo and they need to have a say here - or our party will squander whatever credibility we have left.

That ‘big tent’ is collapsing on the pro-Nazi, pro-socialist Democrat Party. We’re glad to see it.

Posters laugh at the ridiculous notion that Democrats are being blindsided by Platner ‘revelations.’ Murphy and his fellow Democrats knew exactly who (and what) they were endorsing all along.

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Murphy covering up his well-known past is like trying to ink over a Nazi tattoo. Wonder who he learned that move from?

Platner voters are angry that Murphy is trying to lock their favorite Nazi in a bunker and run a different Democrat in his stead.

The deadline for Platner to resign is July 13. He has the Democrat Party over a barrel and appears unlikely to resign. It’ll be interesting to see if the Democrat Party starts backing Platner again despite his rape allegations if he stays the nominee.

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE

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