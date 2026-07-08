Totally Hitlarious: Chris Murphy Worries About Dem Party’s Credibility If Platner Isn’t Properly Replaced

With new scandals breaking, Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut says that Graham Platner can no longer be his party’s Senate nominee in Maine. He says his party needs an open and transparent process to replace Platner with a different candidate. Good luck getting Platner to resign. The Democrat Party is most likely stuck with the Nazi-tattooed socialist who is battling rape allegations. Murphy says the Democrat Party’s alleged remaining credibility is at stake. Oh, that’s absolutely Hitlarious!

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Here’s Murphy’s online plea. (READ)

Democrats have to win back the Senate if we’re going to stop Donald Trump’s daily, nuclear-grade corruption. The assault allegations against Graham Platner are disqualifying and he should be replaced as the nominee.



But this can’t happen as a party insider backroom deal. Voters… — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 7, 2026

(post continues) ...are sick of the status quo and they need to have a say here - or our party will squander whatever credibility we have left.

No, you won't winn💩- every single candidate you have is progressively more reprehensible than the other pic.twitter.com/UDuiODtpxE — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) July 7, 2026

You have no credibility left. Socialist, communists, Nazis, all fitting under the “big tent” plan of the democrats. — Mark Pawlich (@PawlichM) July 7, 2026

That ‘big tent’ is collapsing on the pro-Nazi, pro-socialist Democrat Party. We’re glad to see it.

Posters laugh at the ridiculous notion that Democrats are being blindsided by Platner ‘revelations.’ Murphy and his fellow Democrats knew exactly who (and what) they were endorsing all along.

Platner’s grotesque posts, views, and behavior were well known before your expressed endorsement of his candidacy. — BILL KEANE (@BILLKEANE19) July 7, 2026

You knew he was a weasel but the polling looked like he could win, so you stayed silent. Then, the polling took a dive. All you dumocrats care about is power. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) July 7, 2026

Murphy covering up his well-known past is like trying to ink over a Nazi tattoo. Wonder who he learned that move from?

Platner voters are angry that Murphy is trying to lock their favorite Nazi in a bunker and run a different Democrat in his stead.

But, the voters can't chose Platner?

Because YOU ALL have already pledged NOT to support him. A veteran who clearly struggled after departing the military & has never denied battling his demons. — skruebluebird🇺🇸🦅 (@NeverMagat) July 7, 2026

You know the voters won’t have a say. What are you going to do, have a poll? — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) July 7, 2026

The deadline for Platner to resign is July 13. He has the Democrat Party over a barrel and appears unlikely to resign. It’ll be interesting to see if the Democrat Party starts backing Platner again despite his rape allegations if he stays the nominee.

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