After Latest Platner Scandal, Bill Kristol Notes the GOP Nominated Ken Paxton

We've heard from Jill Filipovic and Charles Blow that there are two different playing fields with the Republicans and the Democrats. Democrats require their candidates to be "perfect," and if there's any suggestion they're not, the party drops them as it has Platner. Republicans have no such standards.

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Taking a break from conserving conservatism, Bill Kristol took time to note the irony that Democrats are dumping Platner after the most recent sexual assault accusations against him, but the Republicans in Texas nominated Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate.

The Democrats are dumping Graham Platner.



The Republicans nominated Ken Paxton. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 7, 2026

Ken Paxton is not a rapist.

Ken Paxton doesn’t have a Nazi tattoo.

Ken Paxton doesn’t have a list of women ready to testify against him.

But you know that. — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 7, 2026

It’s called having principles folks. Look into it. https://t.co/CHG1UfHa1c — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2026

Democrats kept Graham Platner until they realized he couldn’t win.



They dumped him because he can’t win, not because he’s a bad person.



If Democrats thought he was going to win, you and the rest would ignore the allegations against him, just like you previously have done. https://t.co/PiFXrdAk0A — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 7, 2026

Democrats actually nominated Graham Platner. They just want him off the ballot now because his polling has declined. https://t.co/wPK5HPeR8e — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 7, 2026

I've been informed by your people that the line is past Nazi tattoos and physical abuse of women and is only crossed when the candidate rapes someone, so I don't know what you're complaining about, Bill. https://t.co/GSqkyYK65l — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 7, 2026

Ah, the old playbook of hiding behind virtue to cloak your vice. You're only discarding him because you know he can't win; if Platner's polling hadn't collapsed, you'd continue to salivate all over him. https://t.co/weQNaQgjve — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) July 7, 2026

Uh, Platner was nominated with a higher percentage of the vote than Paxton. And despite all that was out there about him, Dems still backed him, even after an assault allegation (but she was a REPUBLICAN, so it didn't matter). It took a rape allegation to be the final straw. https://t.co/2mj3igZM1P — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 7, 2026

Billy boy, the Democrats did nominate Planter knowing full well who he is. They’re only dropping him now because he can’t win. — AmErican (@Flipper628) July 7, 2026

Did Platner not win the Maine Democratic Senate Primary with 70% of the vote? Democrats nominated him, carried his water, and plugged their ears until he raped a liberal woman. And now you’re scrambling you old gasbag. — Amechi Nwandu (@amechi_nwandu) July 7, 2026

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Will you Bulwarkians still be supporting Platner for Fuhrer in '28 ? pic.twitter.com/OkwiYsxwg9 — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 7, 2026

How effing stupid ARE you? The Dems NOMINATED Platner, idiot. The only reason they're now jumping ship is because he's tanking. Eff off. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 7, 2026

Well, besides the Nazi stuff, all the rapes, the denigrating military service members, they're strikingly similar. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 7, 2026

Dems nominated Platner knowing he had a Nazi tattoo — E. Perez (@eplatina9) July 7, 2026

What is your point? Oh, wait, it’s Bill Kristol. There is no point. — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) July 7, 2026

The point is to defend the Democrat no matter what. That's what TDS has done to Kristol's brain.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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