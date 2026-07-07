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After Latest Platner Scandal, Bill Kristol Notes the GOP Nominated Ken Paxton

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 07, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

We've heard from Jill Filipovic and Charles Blow that there are two different playing fields with the Republicans and the Democrats. Democrats require their candidates to be "perfect," and if there's any suggestion they're not, the party drops them as it has Platner. Republicans have no such standards.

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Taking a break from conserving conservatism, Bill Kristol took time to note the irony that Democrats are dumping Platner after the most recent sexual assault accusations against him, but the Republicans in Texas nominated Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate.

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The point is to defend the Democrat no matter what. That's what TDS has done to Kristol's brain.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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