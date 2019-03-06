After basically rendering House Dems’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism even more useless than it already was, the Congressional Black Caucus is now physically protecting Rep. Ilhan Omar from ever being accountable for her bigotry:

Well, this is totally normal and not at all majorly effed-up.

Trending

What a time to be alive.

Yeah, but she’s special.

She’s a Democrat, a liberal, and an anti-Semite. She’s met all three requirements for immunity.

Are some attacks on our democracy are more equal than others?

***

Related:

Rep. Eliot Engel pats Rep. Ilhan Omar on the head, hopes that ‘she’ll grow and she’ll change’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismCongressional Black CaucusIlhan OmarMarcia Fudgequestionsreporters