After basically rendering House Dems’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism even more useless than it already was, the Congressional Black Caucus is now physically protecting Rep. Ilhan Omar from ever being accountable for her bigotry:

Leaving CBC meeting, members formed a circle around @IlhanMN and Marcia Fudge literally stuck her arm out to prevent reporters from asking her questions. Then a few members hugged Omar, including Al Lawson. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 6, 2019

Well, this is totally normal and not at all majorly effed-up.

What a time to be alive.

Attack on the free press and First Amendment and our institutions — OnTheBench (@Huerts31) March 6, 2019

What’s wrong with reporters asking questions? She’s a member of Congress https://t.co/vOZutOQ1vb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2019

Yeah, but she’s special.

The poor serial antisemite needs to be coddled, Yashar https://t.co/JdTBfGW2lz — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 6, 2019

She’s a Democrat, a liberal, and an anti-Semite. She’s met all three requirements for immunity.

.@brianstelter you on this yet??? — Charles Martel (@libowner69) March 6, 2019

Isn't this literally an attack on the Free Press? @Acosta will most likely be silent about this — ClemMedia ⏳ (@JonClem310) March 6, 2019

Are some attacks on our democracy are more equal than others?

Why yes, we do find ourselves in a perfectly healthy political climate. https://t.co/9h3sUB7N0B — Jim Antle (@jimantle) March 6, 2019

…and now you know why the CBC was cool posing for photos with Louis Farrakhan. https://t.co/xNNI0nq5aX — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2019

***

Related:

