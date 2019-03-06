After basically rendering House Dems’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism even more useless than it already was, the Congressional Black Caucus is now physically protecting Rep. Ilhan Omar from ever being accountable for her bigotry:
Leaving CBC meeting, members formed a circle around @IlhanMN and Marcia Fudge literally stuck her arm out to prevent reporters from asking her questions.
Then a few members hugged Omar, including Al Lawson.
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 6, 2019
Well, this is totally normal and not at all majorly effed-up.
What. On. Earth. https://t.co/j11OTSLcSk
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 6, 2019
Oh. My. Gosh. https://t.co/8qmHk01bq3
— Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) March 6, 2019
What a time to be alive.
Attack on the free press and First Amendment and our institutions
— OnTheBench (@Huerts31) March 6, 2019
What’s wrong with reporters asking questions? She’s a member of Congress https://t.co/vOZutOQ1vb
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2019
Yeah, but she’s special.
The poor serial antisemite needs to be coddled, Yashar https://t.co/JdTBfGW2lz
— Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 6, 2019
She’s a Democrat, a liberal, and an anti-Semite. She’s met all three requirements for immunity.
.@brianstelter you on this yet???
— Charles Martel (@libowner69) March 6, 2019
Isn't this literally an attack on the Free Press? @Acosta will most likely be silent about this
— ClemMedia ⏳ (@JonClem310) March 6, 2019
Are some attacks on our democracy are more equal than others?
Why yes, we do find ourselves in a perfectly healthy political climate. https://t.co/9h3sUB7N0B
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) March 6, 2019
…and now you know why the CBC was cool posing for photos with Louis Farrakhan. https://t.co/xNNI0nq5aX
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2019
***
Related:
Rep. Eliot Engel pats Rep. Ilhan Omar on the head, hopes that ‘she’ll grow and she’ll change’