Oh, hey, how’s that House Democratic resolution condemning anti-Semitism coming along? About as well as can be expected. By which we mean, of course, about as badly as can be expected:

Because of course.

Just when you think they can’t possibly dig their own graves any deeper, they grab ten more shovels.

It’s almost impressive, when you think about it. They have before them a task that should take absolutely zero effort, and they still can’t manage to do the bare minimum.

Update:

Sweet mother of crap, you guys. Nothing about the Dems should surprise us at this point, but wow:

Honestly, we couldn’t make this sh*t up if we tried.

Update:

Oh, and hey. So much for Eliot Engel taking a bold stand against Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism:

Welp.

