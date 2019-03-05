Oh, hey, how’s that House Democratic resolution condemning anti-Semitism coming along? About as well as can be expected. By which we mean, of course, about as badly as can be expected:

UPDATE: Vote on resolution condemning anti-Semitism may be pushed back. Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus pressing for a delay. https://t.co/EyV8Xm1v0p — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) March 5, 2019

Because of course.

Just when you think they can’t possibly dig their own graves any deeper, they grab ten more shovels.

Another clarifying moment for some folks who are slow on the uptake. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) March 5, 2019

This has been the straw that breaks the camels back for me. It’s worse that it comes from “my side.” I will never forget it. — (((Rachel Kaplan))) (@RachelMiniK) March 5, 2019

It’s almost impressive, when you think about it. They have before them a task that should take absolutely zero effort, and they still can’t manage to do the bare minimum.

Lol, they need time to condemn hate — gadgetfreaksta (@gadgetfreaksta) March 5, 2019

Jesus Christ. Democrats are struggling to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism https://t.co/553XMZqcyY — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 5, 2019

So Democrats/Socialists, who fuss over every word of every statement by @realDonaldTrump, get a free pass for not being able to pass something that condemns anti-Semitism? Condemning anti-Semitism should not be that hard! https://t.co/ZFyQmeYcys — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) March 5, 2019

Last week Democrats couldn’t vote to uphold that infanticide was wrong. This week they can’t bring themselves to say anti-semitism is wrong. https://t.co/ezYWr1KH5G — RBe (@RBPundit) March 5, 2019

So much thanks for all the Jews who marched in the 60s… https://t.co/0sdCHrvqJp — I'm Julie! (@NathanWurtzel) March 6, 2019

Jewhaters United — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevy15) March 5, 2019

***

Update:

Sweet mother of crap, you guys. Nothing about the Dems should surprise us at this point, but wow:

Rep. Ted Lieu, leaving leadership meeting, says anti-Semitism resolution could be revised to address other forms of religious bigotry including Islamophobia. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 5, 2019

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, No. 5 Dem, wouldn’t comment on changing vote timing — said that’s a quest for Majority Leader Hoyer. CBC will meet tomorrow to discuss resolution. CPC also wants to meet on the issue. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 5, 2019

UPDATE: Pelosi and Hoyer announced in Steering that the resolution will be updated to include anti-Muslim bias and is more likely to be on floor on Thursday, according to a Dem aide — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 5, 2019

Honestly, we couldn’t make this sh*t up if we tried.

THEY DELAYED IT TO DO WHATABOUTISM. LOL https://t.co/ThoSNF1nWM — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2019

Gotta say I did not expect so many Democrats to fly the flag of All Lives Matter in response to bigotry in 2019 but here we are — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 6, 2019

***

Update:

Oh, and hey. So much for Eliot Engel taking a bold stand against Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism:

On CNN, @RepEliotEngel says he is against removing Rep @Ilhan from the House Foreign Affairs committee. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2019

Welp.