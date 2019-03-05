As Twitchy reported, House Democrats have pushed back a vote on a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism because doing that simple thing is just way too complicated. Reportedly, the revised resolution will also denounce anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate speech against yet-to-be-determined identity groups.

Rep. Eliot Engel, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN Tuesday night that he has no plans to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar off the committee for her condemnation of Israel and accusations of dual-loyalty among members of Congress. This is the same Eliot Engel who issued a statement last week declaring Omar’s “vile anti-Semitic slur” to be “deeply offensive.”

He seems to be taking the same tack as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, gently scolding Omar for “repeated misunderstandings” over anti-Semitic, hurtful comments and hoping that some dialogue will ease the tension and help Omar grow into her role as a U.S. congresswoman.

What? You’re not going to bring up her tweet about Israel having hypnotized the world, are you?

Seriously, quit infantilizing her, quit making excuses for her. She a member of Congress now — and Congress shouldn’t have to take days to hammer out a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism.

