As Twitchy reported, House Democrats have pushed back a vote on a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism because doing that simple thing is just way too complicated. Reportedly, the revised resolution will also denounce anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate speech against yet-to-be-determined identity groups.

Rep. Eliot Engel, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN Tuesday night that he has no plans to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar off the committee for her condemnation of Israel and accusations of dual-loyalty among members of Congress. This is the same Eliot Engel who issued a statement last week declaring Omar’s “vile anti-Semitic slur” to be “deeply offensive.”

He seems to be taking the same tack as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, gently scolding Omar for “repeated misunderstandings” over anti-Semitic, hurtful comments and hoping that some dialogue will ease the tension and help Omar grow into her role as a U.S. congresswoman.

"I'm looking to get rid of anti-semitism, not looking to punish anybody." @RepEliotEngel says he has no plans to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and instead, "I'm hoping that she'll grow and she'll change." https://t.co/NYwvjW9gRP pic.twitter.com/1ZYJjjeadl — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2019

She won't grow. She won't change. https://t.co/BIpKhCp4l1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 6, 2019

She shouldn't be on that committee. — Grego Roberto (@GregoRoberto1) March 6, 2019

Remove her from the committee!!! pic.twitter.com/AhSypKFZVk — Nikki stark (@Nikkistark22) March 6, 2019

@RepEliotEngel this is this fourth “apology” she has been asked to make in two months. If you think she means it and has grown from the other flops, you’re delusional. — Madison Morris (@madisonc_morris) March 6, 2019

That change thing is funny! — J. King (@JKsinthechair) March 6, 2019

That’s a liberal for ya. You can’t be a racist if you’re on the left. Complete BS. — T Roy (@TRoyGarrison20) March 6, 2019

As a Jew I cannot accept this person making remarks like she does. — TokenWhiteTrash (@BradVbizzle) March 6, 2019

Quit infantilizing her. She's an educated adult who knows what she's saying — Adam (@AHeat86) March 6, 2019

Good grief, now we have to train Congress members? I never want to hear another think about ‘Tone’ from the Left again. They are TONE DEAF! No tolerance for anti-semitism is just that, NO TOLERANCE! Or is that just for everyone else? They are adult BRATS! pic.twitter.com/E8TvnnVu6R — Reina (@SassyNVirginia) March 6, 2019

Dude, she's already shown that she has no intention of changing, you're just afraid of kicking her off because she's a muslim and afraid of the backlash. #spinelesscoward — MrsKarrieT (@MrsKarrieT) March 6, 2019

Isn't anyone curious WHY a freshman congressman with KNOWN anti-Semite views from her past was put on the foreign affairs committee in the first place? What were you people thinking? This is how we can prove we're woke when it comes to Islam? What a joke!! — Austin Phillips (@ypparila) March 6, 2019

What? You’re not going to bring up her tweet about Israel having hypnotized the world, are you?

"I'm hoping that she'll grow and she'll change." Um, that ain't gonna happen. She's just getting started. — Pamela Roth (@rothfarms) March 6, 2019

Antisemitism isn't something that tends to go away. — I_joined_twitr (@Ijoinedtwitr) March 6, 2019

LOL Shes steeped in it, theres no changing and growing. — 🇺🇸Night "Bleach Hoaxer" Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) March 6, 2019

She can change in her own time. I want my money back. — Jeffrey Keene (@jkeene1957) March 6, 2019

Seriously, quit infantilizing her, quit making excuses for her. She a member of Congress now — and Congress shouldn’t have to take days to hammer out a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism.

After three antisemitic strikes, @IlhanMN has to be OUT! Anything less than her removal by Democratic leadership from the Foreign Affairs cmte is unacceptable bc we know her apologies are disingenuous. Say it with me: Ilhan Omar’s got to go! pic.twitter.com/IflaoC9Pwx — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 5, 2019

Related: