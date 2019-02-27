Michael Cohen should be worried right about now. Because not only do a lot of people know he’s already lied during his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, but CNN knows:
CNN: Cohen isn't telling the truth when he said under questioning by Jim Jordan that he didn't want a job in the White House.
Dana Bash: "He very much wanted a job in the White House." pic.twitter.com/DK9VevYqIS
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 27, 2019
Ooof.
So…more lies from #MichaelCohen? Gee, I thought he was done with that
— Liz Peek (@lizpeek) February 27, 2019
When even CNN is rolling their eyes at you, you know you’re in trouble.
Even @CNN knows this guy is full of 💩
— Eric (@EatJogPlay) February 27, 2019
When you lose @cnn
— Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) February 27, 2019
***
Related:
‘Oh, come on’! Michael Cohen definitely just lied through his teeth during his opening testimony (again)