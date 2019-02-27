At today’s hearing,  Rep. Jim Jordan implied that one of the reasons why Michael Cohen turned on President Trump is that he didn’t get offered a White House job:

Cohen told Rep. Jordan, “I did not want to go to the White House.” Watch here:

And this is what you might call a lie:

Eric and Donald Jr. quickly piled on as well:

And here’s a nice assist for the Trump brothers from The Daily Beast:

Oh, man . . . imagine if Cohen does lose his deal because he perjured himself again?

***

