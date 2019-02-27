At today’s hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan implied that one of the reasons why Michael Cohen turned on President Trump is that he didn’t get offered a White House job:

Jordan is alleging that Cohen is attacking Trump because he didn't get a job in the White House. Cohen says he didn't want to go to the White House and was offered a job working in the White House counsel's office@spettypi Live blog: https://t.co/2Ca934NQRC pic.twitter.com/XhTvCmyVZO — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) February 27, 2019

Cohen told Rep. Jordan, “I did not want to go to the White House.” Watch here:

Rep. Jordan questions Cohen's motivations: "Here's what I see, you didn't get a job in the White House and are behaving like everyone else who didn't get the job they wanted […] selfish motivation after you don't get what you want." Cohen: "I did not want to go to the W.H." pic.twitter.com/xPcFZUB2Ry — Need 2 Know (@Need2Know) February 27, 2019

And this is what you might call a lie:

Cohen: “I didn’t want to go to the White House.” LIAR. He complained to me on numerous occasions about the fact that POTUS didn’t offer him a job at the WH. #CohenTestimony — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 27, 2019

Cohen: “I didn’t want to go to the White House.” He was running around telling people that he was going to be chief of staff because he earned the job. #liar #CohenTestimony — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 27, 2019

Eric and Donald Jr. quickly piled on as well:

Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be “Chief of Staff.” It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again? — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 27, 2019

Hahahaha Michael Cohen begged to work at the White House and everyone knows it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2019

Nailed it. It really was the biggest joke of the entire transition. The beginning of his bitterness was when he realized that was never going to happen. #Delusional. https://t.co/ddizWugguU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2019

And here’s a nice assist for the Trump brothers from The Daily Beast:

As @swin24 and I reported last year, Michael Cohen was excitedly telling friends during the transition that he expected to be named White House chief of staff https://t.co/nEXEXaVi6h — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 27, 2019

Oh, man . . . imagine if Cohen does lose his deal because he perjured himself again?

It WOULD be pretty amazing if the White House produced emails proving this is true and Cohen's whole plea agreement winds up getting voided because he lied to Congress just now about not wanting to work there. https://t.co/QWXocQXGhW — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) February 27, 2019

