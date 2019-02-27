Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today, and he’s already officially on a lying streak. After claiming that he “did not want to go to the White House” — which contradicts what he told people before — he said this:
Cohen is saying that the "daily destruction of civility to each other" is part of the reason he's now testifying against Trump
Really? That’s what’s motivating him?
Oh come on. https://t.co/FpKejCDAsP
Michael Cohen, paragon of civility
Michael Cohen as a voice for civility? Please. He's a pig.
And a serial liar. Don’t forget that he’s a serial liar.
Charlottesville was in 2017.
It took Cohen a full year afterwards to do anything.
He may be telling the truth about Trump, but he is a liar about almost everything else. https://t.co/5YreDvnKrz
What reason do we have to trust him?
It’s barely lunch, and Michael Cohen—who’s already going to prison for lying and fraud—has managed to somehow put himself in even worse legal jeopardy than he was in this morning via his contradictory, false, and self-incriminating testimony today.
