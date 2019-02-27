Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today, and he’s already officially on a lying streak. After claiming that he “did not want to go to the White House” — which contradicts what he told people before — he said this:

Really? That’s what’s motivating him?

And a serial liar. Don’t forget that he’s a serial liar.

What reason do we have to trust him?

