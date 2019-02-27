Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today, and he’s already officially on a lying streak. After claiming that he “did not want to go to the White House” — which contradicts what he told people before — he said this:

Cohen is saying that the "daily destruction of civility to each other" is part of the reason he's now testifying against Trump — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 27, 2019

Really? That’s what’s motivating him?

Michael Cohen, paragon of civility — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen as a voice for civility? Please. He's a pig. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 27, 2019

And a serial liar. Don’t forget that he’s a serial liar.

Charlottesville was in 2017. It took Cohen a full year afterwards to do anything. He may be telling the truth about Trump, but he is a liar about almost everything else. https://t.co/5YreDvnKrz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 27, 2019

What reason do we have to trust him?