The Jussie Smollett saga is nothing if not brimming with comedic potential.

We’ll have to wait and see if SNL is willing to give Smollett the comedic treatment he so richly deserves. But for what it’s worth, “The Daily Show” is taking the golden opportunity and running with it:

As Jaboukie Young-White pointed out, this whole thing has all the makings of a quality Lifetime movie. We can only hope that movie would look like this:

Fantastic.

Trending

Nonsense. We can’t get enough!

***

Related:

Perfect! On the streets of L.A., Jussie Smollett gets the recognition he so richly deserves [pic]

Stephen Colbert ‘does NOT get to rewrite his original take’ on bogus Jussie Smollett narrative (but he’s still trying)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: comedyJaboukie Young-WhiteJussie SmollettJussie's LielifetimeLifetime moviemoviethe daily showTrevor Noah