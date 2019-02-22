The Jussie Smollett saga is nothing if not brimming with comedic potential.

If SNL doesn't milk this Jussie stuff for everything tomorrow, comedy is officially dead. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) February 22, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see if SNL is willing to give Smollett the comedic treatment he so richly deserves. But for what it’s worth, “The Daily Show” is taking the golden opportunity and running with it:

.@jaboukie has some thoughts on Jussie Smollett: pic.twitter.com/0CJdKHjz6I — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 20, 2019

As Jaboukie Young-White pointed out, this whole thing has all the makings of a quality Lifetime movie. We can only hope that movie would look like this:

Coming this fall… The story of a poorly staged hate crime that rocked a nation: Jussie’s Lie pic.twitter.com/iGXmETn8m6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 22, 2019

Fantastic.

You are wrong for this …. but thanks — MM (@MerleMerlot) February 22, 2019

OMG, too funny 😂 — So Done (@tiredoftrump) February 22, 2019

That was great. Had my ass laughing till I got hiccups — Ildica (@ildica) February 22, 2019

This is the only time I laughed about this story!! pic.twitter.com/rbB268aamo — J. Hairston (@jenellereshelle) February 22, 2019

That's brutal but funny…. 😁 — Glenda L. Cooper (@glenda_cooper) February 22, 2019

This so wrong but I love it 🤣🤣🤣 — Valeria Baires (@bairesalyciab) February 22, 2019

I am too done!!! Hahaha 😂😂😂😂 — Elisha Hill (@elishaah81) February 22, 2019

This is too much 😭😭😭😭 — 🌹 𝓝𝓸𝓿𝓪 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓮 🌹 (@novalondon96) February 22, 2019

Nonsense. We can’t get enough!

***

