The Oscars are less than a week away, but suddenly, there’s a new frontrunner in the acting category. Looks like Jussie Smollett may have a real shot this year:

Lol. These are going up in LA. pic.twitter.com/ic5vIq7krw — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019

OK, we don’t care who you are … that’s gold, right there.