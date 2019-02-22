Days after news broke of the “hate crime” against Jussie Smollett, late-night host Stephen Colbert happily gave actress Ellen Page a platform to blame Mike Pence and Donald Trump for the alleged attack:

And now that it’s been confirmed that Smollett made the whole thing up, Colbert is suddenly trying to play it cool and get in on the mock-fest:

Nice try, Stephen. But no.

Exit idea:

Yes, please.

