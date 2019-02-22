Days after news broke of the “hate crime” against Jussie Smollett, late-night host Stephen Colbert happily gave actress Ellen Page a platform to blame Mike Pence and Donald Trump for the alleged attack:

.@EllenPage is fed up with leaders who promote hatred and intolerance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/apxXzye5SF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2019

And now that it’s been confirmed that Smollett made the whole thing up, Colbert is suddenly trying to play it cool and get in on the mock-fest:

Colbert goes in on 'dick' Jussie Smollett, suggests he should have gone to a Blackhawks game to find some white guys to carry out the attack. pic.twitter.com/p3YBoob4sI — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 22, 2019

Nice try, Stephen. But no.

It's been a week or two; presumably he's forgotten Ellen Page's eloquent/tearful monologue in which she blames the attack on — Mike Pence . . . — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) February 22, 2019

One of the people in media most responsible for perpetuating and spreading the hoax and his audience claps like loyal seals. He acts like he didn't do an entire segment about this last week. https://t.co/ZVNFXykkwn — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2019

Colbert's monologue is actually kind of stunning. It's like a completely different guy walking out. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2019

He's acting like "Well of COURSE IT WAS A HOAX DUH" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2019

People like @StephenAtHome are the reason Jussie Smollett felt emboldened to do what he did. He knew clowns like Colbert would have his back and help spread the lies. — OgreUasshole (@UassholeOgre) February 22, 2019

Exit idea:

Might be time for a "Colbert: Then and Now" supercut… — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 22, 2019

Yes, please.