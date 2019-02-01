So much stunning bravery these days … it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with it all. But doggone it, we’re going to to do our best.

That’s why we want to tell you about Ellen Page. Last night, the LGBT actress weighed in on the alleged hate crime against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett (an alleged attack, by the way, whose details still don’t add up). And Page was willing to place the blame squarely where it belongs: On Mike Pence.

Are you swooning yet?

Impassioned!

Powerful!

Trending

Climate change, too? Wow, is there anything this gal can’t discuss eloquently?

Blaming Mike Pence for alleged hate crimes. What’s not to like?

Such an inspiration to those of us who like to baselessly slime conservative politicians and blame them for crimes they didn’t commit (and perhaps crimes that didn’t actually happen).

“Literally a life-or-death matter” because Mike Pence, you guys.

How much longer are we supposed to wait? We’ve got things to do.

 

Parting thought exercise for Ms. Page and her cheer squad:

Tags: Donald TrumpEllen PageJussie SmollettLate Show with Stephen ColbertLGBTMike Pence