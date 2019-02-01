So much stunning bravery these days … it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with it all. But doggone it, we’re going to to do our best.

That’s why we want to tell you about Ellen Page. Last night, the LGBT actress weighed in on the alleged hate crime against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett (an alleged attack, by the way, whose details still don’t add up). And Page was willing to place the blame squarely where it belongs: On Mike Pence.

.@EllenPage is fed up with leaders who promote hatred and intolerance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/apxXzye5SF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2019

wherein Ellen Page blames the alleged attack against Jussie Smollett on Mike Pencepic.twitter.com/Vy3MJC0DBn — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 1, 2019

Are you swooning yet?

In an appearance on @colbertlateshow, Ellen Page delivered an impassioned plea to protect LGBTQ people from violence and hate. https://t.co/BtEhZIprNc — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 1, 2019

Impassioned!

Wow! powerful guest appearance by Ellen Page. #LSSC — Misty (@mayoungson) February 1, 2019

Powerful!

Ellen Page defended Jussie Smollett and called out the Trump administration for hate crimes in the US https://t.co/LaVfA7yXQA pic.twitter.com/lFEd0shjQc — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 1, 2019

Ellen Page slams Trump administration for anti-LGBTQ policies and rhetoric: "This needs to f—ing stop" https://t.co/PITc6C4oAN pic.twitter.com/9xD6bWUQsp — billboard (@billboard) February 1, 2019

Ellen Page on climate change and hate crimes: “This needs to fucking stop.” https://t.co/88odMo9YEf — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 1, 2019

Climate change, too? Wow, is there anything this gal can’t discuss eloquently?

Ellen Page shreds Mike Pence for spreading anti-LGBTQ hate: ‘You spend your career trying to cause suffering’ https://t.co/Sh493b2b40 — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 1, 2019

Always liked Ellen Page. Now I like her even more. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) February 1, 2019

Blaming Mike Pence for alleged hate crimes. What’s not to like?

Watch the show and everything but please also watch and listen to this integrity. @EllenPage– thank you. https://t.co/HXnurXgGMW — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) February 1, 2019

She is right. And it shouldn't just matter because she is celebrity, either. But yet it sets an example. People should be able to live how they want to live without someone tapping in on their shoulder telling them what is right or wrong https://t.co/wu8ozOvmBr — Uwe Boll (@UweBollRaw) February 1, 2019

Amazing moment. I had the privilege of writing the first profile of Ellen after she came out. She’s an inspiration. https://t.co/Y9BMybwbvz https://t.co/Od2vxb6qEg — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) February 1, 2019

Such an inspiration to those of us who like to baselessly slime conservative politicians and blame them for crimes they didn’t commit (and perhaps crimes that didn’t actually happen).

Well said, Ellen Page! Mike Pence is an insane zealot who has set LGBTQ rights back years and it’s important that people speak up. Hate crimes have spiked under this administration so it is literally a life-or-death matter. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 1, 2019

“Literally a life-or-death matter” because Mike Pence, you guys.

How much longer are we supposed to wait? We’ve got things to do.

Set them back exactly how? Are his religious beliefs keeping you up at night? — Kirk Crimson 🇺🇸 (@CousinKirk) February 1, 2019

Ellen Page does not like Trump this is really huge news — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 1, 2019

And? This is boilerplate garbage. It would be news if she DIDN'T slam Trump. https://t.co/fh4B28AdtN — RBe (@RBPundit) February 1, 2019

Parting thought exercise for Ms. Page and her cheer squad: