It’s been an awkward few days for Hollywood, what with Jussie Smollett being arrested for staging a hate crime hoax and all. A lot of celebrities have a lot of tweets to flush down the memory hole.

Several people, including Jordan Peele, Michael B. Jordan, and Nancy Pelosi, have deleted their original statements of support for Smollett https://t.co/IqkheHhIZF — Variety (@Variety) February 21, 2019

But not every celeb who voiced their unequivocal support for stunningly brave Jussie Smollett is attempting to slink away silently. Some are just full-on embracing the opportunity to stick their feet in their mouths just a little bit more. Like actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, for instance:

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Jussie Smollett: "Is it a big, bad mistake? Absolutely. But a lot of people have made some awful, awful, big, bad mistakes. Some people have even killed people, they're walking around free" #BlackWomenInHollywood pic.twitter.com/xl5lPqsZgx — Variety (@Variety) February 21, 2019

So, Jussie Smollett wrote her a check once, and that makes him a good person? The check he wrote to the two men he recruited to help him perpetrate the bogus hate crime actually suggests he’s kind of a really bad person. And also a really stupid person. Ralph isn’t sounding too bright right about now, either.

That was exhausting. — Shirley (@tweettypi) February 21, 2019

Idiot — H. Labo (@HollyLabby) February 21, 2019

I dunno… Lying about having a noose put around your neck, especially as a black man, is quite a big "mistake" to make. — Addy Burnham (@AdamBurnham13) February 21, 2019

OMG she’s actually defending him! So not cool! — Dawn (@Dawn73295624) February 21, 2019

Its foolish to defend that man on any level. — Alan Handley (@Allon2324) February 21, 2019

Riiiiiiiight, he is a truly good person trying to increase division and hate in his own country for personal gain. pic.twitter.com/fiRNliaCtD — Andrzej Kucharczyk (@akucharczyk) February 21, 2019

Mistake my ass. A mistake is something done unintentionally. Smollett intentionally pulled a hate hoax and he did it for money! He doesn't get a free pass on this. — Steamboater (@Steamboater) February 21, 2019

But Jussie Smollett was morally right, because Donald Trump. No, really:

Iyanla Vanzant on Jussie Smollett: "He told a lie. That's what he did. Now we can make up whatever we want to make up about it, but he told a lie the same way the leader of this country does every day" #BlackWomenInHollywood pic.twitter.com/yVpiivLnG6 — Variety (@Variety) February 21, 2019

So let’s cut him some slack, OK?

What if two white guys had been wrongly arrested and convicted???? — Tom Duffy (@tnrduffy19) February 21, 2019

Collateral damage in the War for Wokeness.

Translation: *he was trying to frame the right people, so it's cool. It's not like he smirked while white. #shrug" — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) February 21, 2019