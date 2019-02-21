So it looks like Jussie Smollett doesn’t have to get fitted for his prison jumpsuit just yet:

Released … and free to get back to work, apparently:

Not too shabby.

A relatively small price to pay for what he evidently did:

Trending

So Smollett was also regularly buying drugs from Abel Osundairo? On top of everything else?

Here’s the bond proffer. You’ve really gotta read this thing:

What a sh*tshow.

***

Related:

‘The man is a psychopath’: Mashup of Jussie Smollett’s ABC interview and CPD presser ‘is just insanely brutal’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abel Osundairobondcourt datedisorderly conductDrugsEmpirehate crime hoaxhoaxIstanbulJussie SmollettMollyOla Osundairophone callreleasedRessa Laniertext messages