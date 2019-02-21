So it looks like Jussie Smollett doesn’t have to get fitted for his prison jumpsuit just yet:

JUST IN: Smollett's bond set at $100,000. He'll be out of custody soon. Next hearing scheduled for March 14th. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

Smollett will be required to pay 10% of bond. Payment will be made, he'll be processed and released. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

Released … and free to get back to work, apparently:

4. @JussieSmollett bail set at $100,000 and he has to surrender his passport. Apparently he’ll be returning later today to the set of Empire. Per @nickwattcnn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 21, 2019

Judge hearing #JessieSmollett evidence said “if the statement read to me is true it is utterly outrageous. The most despicable thing about this is the noose.” The judge called that a depiction of “evil”. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 21, 2019

5. Illinois State Prosecutor: Smollett texted one of the brothers and said "might need your help on the low…you available to meet face to face?" — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 21, 2019

6. Illinois State Prosecutor: Smollett told one of the brothers that he was upset with the lack of response after he received a threatening letter in the mail. And asked him to help stage an attack. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 21, 2019

ASA Ressa Lanier reads bond proffer to the press. Says Abel O knew #JussieSmollett provided #Smollett with “Molly” prior to the attack. Claims Smollett told Abel he “wanted to stage an attack” asking his brother Ola to help. pic.twitter.com/oxACqtkqpv — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 21, 2019

Prosecutors say Jussie Smollett detailed his plans for the staged attack with two brothers from Chicago. Prosecutors say he gave them $100 cash to buy supplies including gasoline to pour on him. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

ASA Lanier says pod video shows the rehearsal of the attack where #JuissieSmolett showed the brothers the video camera he thought would capture it. When PD arrived #Smollett showed them the camera. There was no video of the attack. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 21, 2019

Prosecutors say Smollett provided a "back dated" check for $3500 to the brothers. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

Prosecutors say at 12:49am (the morning of the reported attack) there's a phone call between the brothers and Smollett to set the time for the attack. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

Prosecutors cite the Good Morning American interview where Jussie Smollett indicated he was positive the brothers seen in surveillance video were his attackers. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

The morning of the attack while filing the original incident report, prosecutors say Smollett told police he also received a phone call that included a racial slur. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

Prosecutors say Jussie Smollett had an 8 minute phone call with one of the brothers after the brothers landed in Istanbul, Turkey after the reported attack. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

The brothers were on their way to Nigeria according to police. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 21, 2019

A prosecutor says Jussie Smollett received a letter with white powder that was determined to be crushed ibuprofen tablets pic.twitter.com/w8EpqyDedN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 21, 2019

Jussie Smollet’s bond proffer pic.twitter.com/CmPhnjWYNR — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) February 21, 2019

