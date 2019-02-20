Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was rightly rakes over the coals for her staggeringly ignorant takes on the economics behind the Amazon deal collapse in New York City. And that’s got her feeling pretty darn defensive:

Not sure how many pundits talking about Amazon even read the deal or where it was going. $500+ million of the deal was *capital grants.* $2.5 billion in tax breaks. It’s fair to ask why we don’t invest the capital for public use, + why we don’t give working people a tax break. https://t.co/jUqaugUHYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2019

Billions of dollars in tax breaks … which she thinks are the same as “giveaways.”

Frankly, the knee-jerk reaction assuming that I “don’t understand” how tax giveaways to corps work is disappointing. No, it’s not possible that I could come to a different conclusion. The debate *must* be over my intelligence & understanding, instead of the merits of the deal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2019

Oh, honey, we’re not assuming you don’t understand how basic economics work. We know you don’t understand.

There’s NO WAY that this deal – one of the biggest giveaways in state history – could possibly have been bad, right? Surely there can’t be anything wrong with suddenly announcing a massive restructuring & pricing out of a community without any advance notice or input from them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2019

“Giveaways.” There’s that word again!

The only debate over her intelligence and understanding is how much worse they can get before bottoming out completely.

This is so Trump-like, it’s amazing. You just didn’t understand me! https://t.co/JIC0jozszV — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 20, 2019

New York should trade AOC for Amazon. They’d be ditching dead weight for something that people can actually use.

That’s not a “knee-jerk” reaction… that’s amazement that enough people would actually vote for someone like you to represent them. I guess keeping your area poor is your contribution! Way to go! — Jameson Risley (@jameson_risley) February 20, 2019

The merits of the deal is that NY would collect $27 Billion in tax receipts while Amazon would bring in 25,000 new jobs. Then that $27 Billion could be used to hire teachers, fix subways and put alot more people to work. Instead the people of NY got squat. Well done! — Mike Walla (@bigirondude) February 20, 2019

Nowhere in this rant does @AOC show us that she understands how the $3 Billion doesn't exist and can't be "re-invested" since it doesn't exist. https://t.co/HfB50ROKUt — RBe (@RBPundit) February 20, 2019

She (and others) actually further prove they don't understand how this works. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 20, 2019

The debate is over your intelligence because we're all literally shocked at how little you understand. What were the people of NY thinking? Sometimes things are what they are, no matter what conclusion you come to about them — kyle j hunt (@kylejhunt) February 20, 2019

When your own statements are contradictory to logic and common sense, of course it must be over your intelligence, or apparent lack thereof. — Soup Sandwich (@pheenix99) February 20, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has got enough problems on her plate without being called out for being an idiot. But we’ll still call her out for being an idiot.