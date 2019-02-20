Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was rightly rakes over the coals for her staggeringly ignorant takes on the economics behind the Amazon deal collapse in New York City. And that’s got her feeling pretty darn defensive:

Billions of dollars in tax breaks … which she thinks are the same as “giveaways.”

Oh, honey, we’re not assuming you don’t understand how basic economics work. We know you don’t understand.

“Giveaways.” There’s that word again!

The only debate over her intelligence and understanding is how much worse they can get before bottoming out completely.

New York should trade AOC for Amazon. They’d be ditching dead weight for something that people can actually use.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has got enough problems on her plate without being called out for being an idiot. But we’ll still call her out for being an idiot.

 

