As Twitchy told you yesterday, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar came unglued and incoherently berated Elliott Abrams, demanding answers to questions and then cutting him off before he could answer.

Here’s how Newsweek covered it:

Trump official refuses to answer when Ilhan Omar asks if he'd support genocide in Venezuela https://t.co/RvKFRhZMH5 pic.twitter.com/u9WpHxSpBs — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 14, 2019

Abrams didn’t “refuse to answer.” He tried to respond to Omar’s aggressively bizarre and nasty line of questioning and she interrupted him. Repeatedly. He was visibly frustrated with Omar’s despicable and unprofessional behavior, and for that, Newsweek is making him the bad guy.

We’d say it’s unbelievable, but it’s Newsweek. So shameless spin and lies are to be expected.

He said no.

They can always fall a little farther, it seems.

